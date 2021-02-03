The pandemic-hit Eurostar Rail service is calling for help from the UK

With Brexit, COVID-19 travel bans and a dispute over vaccine supplies, Britain in recent memory has not seemed as isolated from continental Europe as it is now. And that isolation can quickly intensify.

A very important link between Britain and Europe, the Eurostar high-speed rail service that runs through the Channel Tunnel and connects London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam is in trouble and could be destroyed.

Eurostar, which owns 55% of the French state railway SNCF, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Mick Lynch of the RMT union. (Courtesy of RMT)

Beenshte destroyed, said Mick Lynch, assistant secretary general of Union Britains RMT which represents many of the workers of the enterprise. There is practically no income and passengers in question.

Prior to COVID, the company carried up to 30,000 passengers a day and made a profit over $ 100 million a year. Today, due to travel restrictions, barely 300 people a day use the service and the company is losing millions of dollars a week.

“Bad bad, but there is a worthwhile business out there, struggling to get out of COVID,” Lynch said. “If we were not careful, this would be another victim of COVID. This would be a tragedy for service, for connections, for social benefit, economic benefit, business benefit. “

And environmental benefit. The company claims that its carbon emissions are 90% lower than those of equivalent flights.

“Its the only COVID that has knocked Eurostar sideways and we have to make sure it returns to stability,” Lynch said.

SNCF and minority shareholders in Eurostar have pumped over $ 200 million in companies to support it. But the company says it needs more and has turned to the UK for help, even though the British government sold its shares in Eurostar a few years ago. The French government hopes the UK will help with funding, according to the comments made by Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, French Minister of Transport, at a parliamentary hearing in Paris. But this idea has been met with some resistance in the UK

Harry Fone i Taxpayers Alliance, which campaigns for lower taxes, made his feelings clear.

“I certainly do not think the British government should save what is a French company with millions of pounds of cash taxpayers,” Fone said. “Especially after we left the European Union. Why should we save a French company? “

Harry Fone of the Taxpayer Alliance. (Courtesy of the Taxpayers Alliance)

Fone argued that if Eurostar is as lucrative as it seems, the private sector should come to the rescue and rescue the company in exchange for a share.

“Why do they turn to taxpayers first?” Why not go straight to private markets? he asked.

One of Eurostars’ most enthusiastic passengers has joined the debate. Railway expert Mark Smith named his travel site The man in the seat 61, after his favorite place in the cross-channel service. Such is the situation of enterprises that need government assistance, he said, and the nationality of the current shareholders is irrelevant.

“Man in 61st Place”, railroad expert Mark Smith,

sitting in his favorite place on Eurostar. (Courtesy of Mark Smith)

Used by British people. Employs Britons. It is actually located in London. “It has to be supported by both the British and the French,” Smith said.

Smith noted the claim of an influential British parliamentary committee that, before COVID, Eurostar was injecting $ 1 billion a year into the UK economy.

Moreover, Smith said, it is essential that Britain maintains this connection with its European neighbors. Especially after Brexit.

What are the details of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus assistance plan? The $ 1.9 trillion plan would aim to accelerate the spread of vaccines and provide financial assistance to individuals, states and local governments and businesses. Called the American Rescue Plan, the legislative proposal would meet Bidens’ goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration as he advances his goal of reopening most schools by the spring. It would also include $ 1,400 checks for most Americans. Get the rest of the specifications here. What kind of help can small businesses get now? A new round of Payment Protection Program loans has recently become available to pandemic-destroyed businesses. These loans should not be repaid if the rules are met. For now, loans are open to first time applicants. And the application has to go through community banking organizations, without any big banks, at least for now. This action was created to help business owners who could not get a PPP loan before. What does the employment situation look like in the US as we enter the new year? New data for the workplaceopeningandposts give a brief overview of what you can expect in the job market in the coming weeks and months. This time of year typically sees an increase in employment and job search activity, says Jill Chapman with Insperity, a recruitment services firm. But that kind of optimistic planning for the future is not really lively these days. Job Posts have remained on the job search page Indeed. Listings fell about 11% in December compared to a year ago.