Disposable face masks used to prevent the spread of Covid-19 can be recycled to make way, a new study suggests.

Researchers at RMIT said they had developed a road material combining single-use shredded masks and processed construction debris.

They said both would meet civil engineering safety standards and help handle the large amount of waste generated by Covid protective equipment.

The study, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, found using the material to make 1 km of two-lane road would use about 3 million masks and prevent 93 tonnes of waste going to landfill.

Lead author Dr Mohammad Saberian said the researchers found that mixing recycled concrete and face masks could make a stronger, better and more flexible path.

The pandemic has created a lot of debris, he said. We saw masks in parks and streets in every suburb. We were inspired by the idea of ​​looking at circular economy solutions and reducing the waste generated by the pandemic.

Saberian said the masks provided engineering benefits when used in construction.

We need to have flexible road, otherwise the road structure would not be able to support the wheel loads. [Recycled] masks or plastics can provide such a good flexibility property, he said.

However, other experts in the field raised concerns about whether the best strategy was to reduce roadblocks.

Sami Kara, a professor of sustainable manufacturing at the University of New South Wales School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, said recycling should be a closed loop.

He should ideally replace the virgin fountain one by one, he said.

Here we were talking about cascading use. The demand for face masks continues to grow and we create another demand that did not exist before. This is the return effect.

We should not confuse waste management with what is sustainable.

Kara said the composition of the mask and what happens to it during its life cycle, should be considered as it could lead to its own environmental problems, such as microplastic pollution.

Separated research has found that masks were a potential source of harmful microplastic fibers, which cause problems when mixed with soil and waterways.

Dr Mayuri Wijayasundara, a professor of engineering management at Deakin University whose research focuses on the circular economy, said the waste management solution presented in the study was sub-optimal.

Using plastic as part of a building filler did not regain the highest value of the material, she said.

Thinking about design at an early stage is the ideal solution, she said. If something is a single use, you need to make them ideally compostable or create the mask for reuse.

Waste generated by personal protective equipment (PPE) has increased dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic, ending up much like ocean pollution. About 6.8 billion disposable masks are used across the globe every day.

Even through Covid we need to focus on the core issues we need to address and have that long-term mindset, she said.