



Coast Guard teams launched a major rescue operation as very strong winds caused a drill to be freed from its anchorages in Ayrshire. HM Coastguard confirmed it had received a May phone call around 7.20pm on Tuesday when the ship, with eight crew members on board, began to leave without power. The Valaris DS-4 drill, which is used to do oil and gas drills and is 751.3ft long, was eventually anchored near Hunterston. In an update at 1pm today, the Coast Guard said the ship’s engines had been restored. The organization also said the ship’s technical managers were working with the port authority in Hunterston to turn the ship into a safe place. A Ship Management spokesman for Noe, DS-4 technical managers, said the ship remains in position on the Hunterston Canal, anchored safely and with its engines and functional propellers, if required. An eight-person crew, including a master and chief engineer are on board to work with local authorities and the Coast Guard Agency to prepare for the return of the ship to the landing craft once the weather improves. The training ship is anchored about 490-650ft away from the ship. There were no injuries or pollution. Managers would like to thank the local authorities and port management for their timely and professional response to this incident. Rescue crews were also called in to help a second vessel, the Valaris DS8 drill.

Four tugs helped her maintain her position at the Hunterston terminal amid deteriorating weather conditions. The Girvan RNLI lifeboat, senior coastal operations officers and Coast Guard rescue teams from across the area remained on the scene to provide support, HM Coastguard said this afternoon. The Clyde East Friends group has provided regular updates for him Food on Twitter while Clyde Porpoise’s account posted a video. Just luck, some brave individuals and a retreat has stopped a cruise ship heading towards the nuclear intake coolant pipe at Hunterston @ FriendsClyde @FairlieCoastal pic.twitter.com/HhS5kh2rQE – David Nairn (@ClydePorpoise) February 2, 2021 Shipping tracking website Maritime Traffic shows the positions of the two vessels. Valaris DS4: Valaris DS8, formerly Ensco DS8:







