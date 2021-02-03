The IOPC closes the investigation into the shooting of Anthony Grainger





An investigation into the police command of an operation that led to the fatal shooting of an unarmed man has been halted.

The Independent Police Conduct Office launched three investigations following a public inquiry into the death of 36-year-old Anthony Grainger, who was shot and killed in a car park in Culcheth by a Manchester Police firearms officer in March 2012.

Anthony Grainger Today, Wednesday, the IOPC confirmed that one investigation had been discontinued while another revealed that an officer did not have a case to respond to. Former Assistant Chief of Police Terry Sweeney, former Supervisor Mark Granby and a former Chief Inspector, all now retired from the force, were being investigated for misconduct in connection with their command and control of the operation that led to the death of Mr. Grainger. Confirming that this investigation was closed, a spokesman for the supervisor said: “This is because it has become clear that some of the materials that may be relevant to the decisions that will be taken at the conclusion of each investigation, and to ensure adequate detection of officers could not be detected “. Another investigation found evidence that a serving officer had failed to inform the chief firearms instructor that two of the officers involved in the operation during which Mr. Grainger was shot had failed a firearms officer training course specialist against terrorism. The spokesman added: “However, the IOPC decided that this was not a case of responding to a violation of police professional standards by an officer. “We also proved that the failure of the course did not mean that firearms officers should not have been part of the armed operation – none of the officers fatally shot Anthony Grainger.” A third investigation looking at the purchase of GMP of a CS dispenser, not approved by the Interior Ministry, which was used during the operation is ongoing. The father of two Mr. Grainger, from Bolton, was behind the wheel of a stolen Audi in the car park near Jackson Avenue when an officer known only as Q9 fatally placed his Heckler and Koch MP5 gun. The public investigation into his death found ‘serious shortcomings’ in the planning and conduct of the police operation. Assistant Chief Insurance Officer Steven Heywood faced a serious misconduct hearing after an IOPC investigation revealed he may have committed a felony while giving evidence in the 2017 public investigation. But the allegations were dismissed by a panel last June when the GMP offered no evidence and said the hearing would be ‘unfair’ because there would be no access to the edited material. Mr Grainger and one of his passengers, David Totton, had been under investigation for several weeks for their alleged involvement in a series of robberies on business premises at the time of the incident. During the 15 weeks of rehearsals, Q9 told Liverpool Crown Court that he believed he “had reached down as if taking a firearm”. But no such weapon was subsequently found in the stationary vehicle.







