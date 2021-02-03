Venezuelan offshore funds may pay for vaccines but Maduro does not cooperate, says Guaido

By Brian Ellsworth

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the US Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but the government of President Nicolas Maduro is refusing to cooperate.

The government has not accepted an implementation plan submitted by the Pan American Health Organization that would allow Venezuela to join the COVAX program and has failed to meet a preliminary agreement regarding the distribution of COVID-19 tests.

“The ‘problem’ is not the funds, this is the dictatorship propaganda to try to justify itself and point fingers and confuse the whole world,” Guaido told a news conference.

“If we are ready and the regime is not, the funds cannot be transferred.”

The Venezuelan Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maduro has said the South American country will receive 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from ally Russia.

A PAHO official said on Tuesday that between 1.4 million and 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been reserved for Venezuela and could arrive in late February, but that Venezuela would have to pay for them by February 9th.

PAHO had previously said that Venezuela would not be able to participate in the COVAX facility due to lack of timely payments from the government.

(Report by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Written by Luc Cohen; Edited by Marguerita Choy)