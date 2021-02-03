International
That’s why Wight Island is unlikely to receive an additional $ 6.4 million as part of the island’s promised deal
During an Isle of Wight council budget briefing today, OnTheight News tried to find out if the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, would stick to his promise for the island to receive fairer funding as part of the island agreement.
As has been reported many times in recent years, a study conducted by the University of Portsmouth found that the additional cost of providing local government services on the island was 6.4 million. Addition is the important word here.
2019: PM – The island deal will continue
In September 2019 during a debate of the House of Commons the Prime Minister said that the Island Agreement “would be ahead”.
Then before the December 2019 General Election, when Boris Johnson visited the island, he again promised us the Island Agreement.
February 2020: Hutchinson – We must keep the promise of the prime minister
At last year’s budget meeting, resource cabinet member Cllr Stuart Hutchinson said,
We have had a promise from the Prime Minister and we must keep it.
In March 2020, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the agreement with the island.
November 2020: The CEO writes again to the Prime Minister for an additional 6.4 million costs
Last November the Isle of Wight council issued a press release in which council leader Dave Stewart revealed that he had written to the Prime Minister highlighting research conducted by the University of Portsmouth and reminding him of his commitment in the Island Agreement.
February 2021: IWC – Probably will only get 3 million, if any
However, it was revealed today (Wednesday) that the Isle of Wight council only expects to receive an additional $ 3 million a year as part of the Island / Fairer Funding deal figure, if they receive it at all.
Ward: “Government does not fund councils for their real costs”
Chris Ward, Section 151 (finance) officer, explained why.
“The first thing to know is that the Government does not fund advice on their real costs, so even if we demonstrate a strong case of cast iron that cost 6.4 million or more to provide the same level of services on the Island, it will not necessarily translates into an additional 6.4 million of additional funds.
“Like other parts of the public sector, there is a pot of money available to the local government and they distribute it based on what they describe as ‘relative need’. “So if the pot of money is not enough, we can get the right proportion of that money, but we do not necessarily get all that money.”
Ward: We can win in some elements and lose in others
He went on to explain that the 3 million forecasts in future budget proposals are based on taking a cautious approach, adding,
“Obviously the whole local government funding system will be reviewed and the Island factor is just one part of that.
“We can not assume that everything else will remain the same and it is only the Island factor within the overall wording that will change.
“There will be a lot of methodological changes and a lot of data changes across the country, so we have to take a reasonable approach to what we think we can take, and a prudent approach, and we can win. in some elements and lose on others “.
The “distance” factor
Mr Ward went on to share details about a “distance” factor, adding
“What we have seen in the consultation is that there will be an element of funding that is provided based on what the Government describes as ‘distance’. It means what is the time factor it takes to provide the same level of services.
“For example, if a social worker has to make a supervision visit and they have to go to the territory to do it because we have a child settled in the territory, it will take more time to get there and it will cost more and our productivity levels will be lower, in an island environment, than in the territory. “
Interest from the government is being shown
I tha Cllr Stewart OnTheight News today that council officers, cabinet members and Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely had all been in a meeting with representatives of the Department of Housing and Local Government (MHCLG) representatives in the past two weeks.
Cllr Stewart tha,
“Ata [Gov officials] were in pain to gather from us a great detail and to see things like work from Portsmouth Uni and our last position, etc., and you would wonder why they would do it all if they just would to say “no”. Those experienced in the work of government and ministers know that they work in mysterious ways.
“The important thing is that we did everything we could to follow that Island deal, we presented the evidence and even this week the CEO sent everything that was requested.
“We are trying to be prudent because if we rely on getting 6.4 million and that is not it then our budget would be much harder to manage.”
Readers can read all the budget documents below.
Image: Annie Spratt under CC NGA 2.0
