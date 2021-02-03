Erdogan says he will not allow university protests to erupt





ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his government would not allow month-long demonstrations at a Turkish university to escalate into anti-government protests similar to those in 2013, calling the protesters terrorists. Challenging a government ban on demonstrations, students and teachers at Istanbul University Bogazici have protested the appointment of Erdogan’s Melih Bulu, an academic and former political candidate, as rector. They say the process was undemocratic and wants him to resign, sparking a nationwide debate over the achievement of governments and the splitting of protests elsewhere. More than 250 people were arrested in Istanbul this week and 69 others in Ankara. The riots mark some of the largest demonstrations since 2013 when hundreds of thousands of people marched against the government’s plans to build Ottoman replica barracks in Istanbul’s Gezi Park. This country will not be run by terrorists. We will do everything necessary to prevent this, Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party. He said the young protesters lack Turkey’s national and spiritual values ​​and are members of terrorist groups. Are you students or terrorists trying to raid the rectors’ room? Tha Erdogan. This place will not live again a Gezi event in Taksim, will not allow it. We have not stayed with terrorists and we will not stay. Bulu said earlier that he would not back down despite the growing calls. “I am never thinking of resigning,” Turkish media quoted reporters as saying. The main leader of the opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has called for Bulus’ resignation. Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas urged Bulun in an open letter to sacrifice his position instead of academic peace, youth and our future. Bulu, who once applied for the AK Party to run for parliament, told HaberTurk that the crisis would end in six months. On Tuesday, academics gathered again on the Bogazici campus with their backs turned from the rectors’ building in protest and cheering for Melih Bulu to resign, holding up a 159 sign of the number arrested on Monday. Students have shared images on social media of a figure displayed at the university mixing LGBT symbols and the holiest site of Islam, the Kaaba shrine in Mecca. The photos were condemned by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Erdogan said there is no such thing as LGBT. This country is national and spiritual and will continue to move in the future as such, he said. Furkan Dogramaci, 23, a graduate of Bogazici last year, said a lynching campaign against the LGBT community had been launched to thwart the true purpose of the protests. The government response was aimed at splitting, splitting and ending this movement, he said. University student Enes Gozukucuk, 23, who was among protesters Monday when police arrested 51 people, said the protests were against Bulus’ appointment and not the government. We could have resolved these issues at school. There was no need for violence by government forces, he said. Written by Jonathan Spicer; Edited by Dominic Evans and Angus MacSwan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos