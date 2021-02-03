International
With nationwide applause, Britain mourns the ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore
MARSTON MORETAINE, England (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined people across the UK on Wednesday in applause in front of their front doors in a tribute to Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during the deadlock latest COVID-19.
Moore, who raised more than 30 30 million ($ 41 million) for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, leaning on a frame, died Tuesday at Bedford Hospital after suffering from pneumonia and COVID-19. He had been battling cancer for 5 years.
His calm determination and simple message of hope and self-sacrifice raised the anger of the public and made him a national hero as his efforts captured the imagination of people all over the world.
The British Parliament held a minute of silence in his honor, and then at 6 p.m., people across the country stood on their doorstep or gathered outside their workplaces to applaud Moore and the health workers he rallied for. funds.
Tonight let’s clap together for Captain Tom at 6pm and let’s clap for the spirit of optimism he defended, said Johnson, who joined the tribute from outside his Downing Street office with his fiancée Carrie Symonds.
The Moores family also joined the applause at his home in Marston Moretaine, 50 miles (80 km) north of London.
They will share with much love in their hearts for their father, grandfather and father-in-law, the family said in a statement, saying they were deeply moved by the tribute.
Condolences have been poured out by Queen Elizabeth II, Johnson and even the White House as football players, school children and his family shed tears for a man millions consider a blockchain hero.
In his house, the children laid flowers. A message read: Rest in peace Captain Tom. We love you. X.
You will always be our hero, read another message. Thank you for your warmth and your wonderful smile. Rest in peace.
His photo was shown at Piccadilly Circus in central London as the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and Blackpool Tower shone with honors.
Wisdom and inspiration
Between death and the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ingenuity and inspiration of war veteran Moores struck a chord.
For all those people who are having a hard time at the moment: the sun will shine again over you and the clouds will leave, said Moore, wearing a blazer and tie and displaying his war medals after finishing the walk his in April.
Growing up in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II. Always polite and disappointing in public, Moore had a mischievous mood.
When asked about speculation that he would deal with knights from the queen, he replied that it would be ridiculous for him to be known as Sir Thomas Moore – a reference to the man of the cut Tudor state.
He was ridden by Queen Elizabeth at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, one of her first engagements after the blockade and one of the most striking images of last summer. He also went on to record a number one pop single.
As Moore unveiled his modesty, his fame was global: CNN released a banner headline about his death in the news, news outlets in Russia reported that Tom Moore died like a real soldier, and his death was reported on all over Asia.
The UK has the world’s fifth official number of COVID-19 deaths – currently at 108,013 – but Moore brought hope to many.
The last year of our fathers’s life was nothing short of extraordinary. He had rejuvenated and experienced things he had ever dreamed of, his daughters said.
There have been calls for Moore to be remembered with a statue or public memorial.
I’m absolutely, of course, open to that, Johnson said. I know … this is the kind of thing people would like to support and work well with his family to see what they think is most appropriate.
($ 1 = 73 0.7322)
Written by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Edited by Janet Lawrence and Alexandra Hudson
