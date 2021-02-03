4Cable TV International is pleased to announce that its financial statements, disclosures and legal opinion are complete to achieve the current status of pink information on OTCMarkets.com

MIAMI, February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –4CableTV International, Inc. (OTC PINK: CATV), (“The Company”), an integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements, disclosures and legal opinion are complete reached the milestone of obtaining Pink Information Flow status on OTCMarkets.com.

To qualify for the Pink Current Information, the Company must subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News service to record its findings according to the OTC Market records and in accordance with the Basic OTC Pink Detection Guidelines of the OTC Markets. Details on the public availability of current information can be found athttps://www.otcmarkets.com.

When it attempted to deposit, the company realized it had to renew its OTC registration or status. Immediately upon reinstatement, the Company will post its findings.

Notwithstanding the above, CATV finances for periods ending on 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 including the appropriate disclosures are ready to submit and will be available on the Company website as soon as it is back in business. We look forward to having the new corporate site up to Friday, February 5, 2021. www.4cabletvint.com.

New President / CEO Michael Feldenkrais stated, “These steps are important for the Company to move forward with its planned acquisitions and business development. We are excited that the full recovery process should be completed in less than 8 weeks after the new management took control “Our talented and diligent team will continue to push forward to create value for our shareholders. We appreciate their patience and hope they share our enthusiasm for a speedy return.”

Regarding the purchase of CIGN Farm, LLC, we are pleased to announce that final contracts have been exchanged for review and transaction closure will occur at the end of next week or sooner. The CIGN farm is currently harvesting plants and has over 100,000 plants on the floor for an April harvest. The current market price for hemp flower is staying stable above $ 250.00 a wholesale lb. www.canitgrow.com.

Regarding Cannabis news:

The company is proud of some of our senators. Booker, Wyden and Schumer issued the following joint statement on comprehensive cannabis reform legislation in the 117th February 1, 2021:

“The fight against drugs has been a war against people, especially people of color. The end of the federal marijuana ban is needed to correct the mistakes of this failed war and to end decades of damage done to communities of color in But this alone is not enough As states continue to legalize marijuana, we must also adopt measures that will raise people who have been unjustly targeted in the War on Drugs.

We are committed to working together to introduce and advance comprehensive cannabis reform legislation that will not only turn the page on this sad chapter in American history, but also undo the devastating consequences of these discriminatory policies. The Senate will make consideration of these reforms a priority.

Earlier this year, we will release a unified draft discussion on comprehensive reform to ensure restorative justice, public health protection, and enforcement of responsible taxes and regulations. Receiving input from stakeholder groups will be an important part of developing this critical legislation. “

It is this kind of change in our current administration policy that will allow our company to thrive amid changes to federal cannabis regulations.

About 4CableTV International, Inc:

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is looking to establish and operate a fully integrated Cannabis business, starting with growth in retail. To meet this strategy, the Company has begun to actively seek acquisition targets in the Cannabis industry, which may include companies in which the CEO or other related parties have an interest.

4CableTV International, Inc. (CATV) since 31 December 2020 The company has acquired the following subsidiaries:

Health and Wellness Clinics of America, LLC / Health and Wellness e Florida, LLC

Take Medication, LLC

Corporation Clinic, Inc.

The Company will operate two franchise models on the CBD retail arm, a creative marketing company leading the CBD industry and sales and distribution of all CBD based products manufactured by the Company and its subsidiaries. The subsidiaries along with the pending acquisition of CIGN, LLC further the Company’s strategy for transforming into a global business leader, fully integrated CBD / hemp before moving over Cannabis in oligopolistic states.

* Secure Port Statement The information in this press release may contain ‘forward-looking statements’. Statements describing the Company’s objectives or goals, or future plans are also future statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company ‘s financial performance and market valuations of its shares, which may result in actual results. differ materially from those envisaged. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made in accordance with the ‘Safe Harbor’ provisions of the 1995 United States Securities Judicial Reform Act. Investors are warned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including, without limitation, risks related to the ability to close the transactions in question, risks related to sales, acceptance of 4CableTV International, Inc. products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on the rights of intellectual property and other risks detailed from time to time at 4CableTV International, Inc. Periodic reports filed with regulatory authorities.

Contact: [email protected], (833) 211-3200

