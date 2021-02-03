The Scottish Government unveils new support fund for the fishing industry





A new Scottish Government support package for the country’s fishing industry is welcome. Stewart Stevenson MSP: A total of 7.75 million, financial assistance has been created to help fishermen, seafood businesses and ports and ports affected by the coronavirus and Brexit. The package includes 1 million to be made available to support port and port investment plans facing a revenue loss through reduction tariffs. It also includes up to 300,000 to assist the Fisheries Mission welfare and emergency support activities in recognizing the difficulties faced by people working in the sector at this time. The remaining 6.45 million will be given to the Seafood Producers Resilience Fund which will provide support for catfish and soft shellfish producers. News of the funding was welcomed by local MSP Stewart Stevenson (Banffshire and Buchan Coast). He said: “This is a very welcome support from the Scottish Government in the absence of any other resistance support from the UK government.



As a result, the Scottish Government is intervening to support industry and coastal communities affected by the coronavirus and Brexit pandemic. It is only right that we ensure that we help meet the emergency needs of crews by providing welfare support through the Fishermens Mission. We need to ensure that those most affected are supported at a time that is very challenging for the fishing industry. Full details of the Seafood Producers Resilience Fund will be available in the Scotland Marine section of the Scottish Government’s website from Friday 5 February.



Funding for new seafood experts to help businesses navigate the documents has already been announced by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing. The Scottish seafood industry is highly dependent on exports, especially to the EU. In 2019, seafood accounted for 57 per cent of Scotland’s food exports and was worth around 2 1.02 billion. The EU is Scotland the most important overseas export market for seafood, accounting for about three quarters (76 per cent) of Scottish seafood exports in 2019 and worth 777 million. Scotland is a net exporter of seafood to the EU, with a trade surplus of 615 million in 2019. Do you want to reply to this article? If so, click here submit your thoughts and they can be published in print.

