Ford hints at the phased reopening of the school, with the official announcement coming in at 4 p.m.
Prime Minister Doug Ford said some schools in southern Ontario may get the green light to resume classroom teaching, while others will have to wait to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to announce Wednesday at 4pm when schools in 16 public health regions in the southern half of the province will reopen.CBC News will hold that press conference live on this story.
Ford did not say on what thresholds the province is relying on to decide whether or not it is safe to reopen schools, but he said he knows parents want their children back in the classroom.
It’s hard for parents, he said, adding: “Imagine having children in your home all day. You’re trying to work from home or even coming home from work is a real challenge.”
Despite this, Ford said the government still needs to finalize a reopening date he listedFeb. February 8 and 10 as suggested opportunities and schools in some areas may have to wait longer before they can reopen.
Lecce indicated on Monday that he would provide parents with “security” regarding the reopening of dates. The government says he will speak at 4pm before receiving questions from reporters.
“We want all students in all regions to return to the classroom,” the ministers said in a tweet.
Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief health officer, has confirmed he will end his advice Wednesday on how schools still closed can be safely reopened during the pandemic. Williams is expected to join Lecce in the announcement.
Toronto city officials, meanwhile, have moved their COVID-19 conference to 5pm, with officials likely to respond to the announcement. This notice will be forwarded directly to this page.
The count of COVID-19 cases this week has been incredible due to data entry issues although there has been a drop in the number of cases following the province’s home stay order. On Wednesday, the province registered 1,172 new infections and reported 67 more virus-related deaths.
All primary and secondary school students began January with online learning as part of a provincial blockade. Since then, the provincial government has taken a shaky approach to reopening physical classes.
Investments needed to make schools safer, says NDP
NDPeducation critic Marit Stilessaid on Tuesday said the reopening should be accompanied by public health measures to ensure schools can stay open. She said parents, education staff and students are eagerly awaiting the announcement.
“What I’m looking for, however, is not just clarity as to when the kids will go back to school,” Stiles, a Toronto MPP, told CBC News.
“What I want is for the government to spend the dollars they have accumulated for action. Small class sizes, paid paid vacations, school testing of things less is a recipe for closing schools in the future.”
However, the province has not spent the full $ 381 million of COVID-19 aid funds recently received from the federal government.
Shesaid investments are needed to keep schools safe due to the high number of daily issues and new COVID-19 variants in circulation. Ventilation in schools needs to be improved and education workers need to be vaccinated as front-line workers, she added.
“The success of the announcement will really depend on the investment and action that this government is willing to take to ensure that our schools are safe when they reopen,” Stiles said. “Anything less than that will be a failure.”
The province has said it will expand testing
On Monday, Lecce said the province plans to expand COVID-19 testing for students and that this will allow school boards to bring in student teachers to fill supply roles as more schools open amid the second wave of the pandemic.
Officials said the targeted testing will be available in all public health units where students have returned to the classroom. They said they expected Ontario to complete up to 25,000 rapidly laboratory-processed antigen tests and 25,000 locally, but offered no timeline for how long it might take to reach that level.
The expansion of the testing program accompanies the injection of another $ 381 million that Ottawa recently released as part of the Phase 2 of the Federal Safe Return to Class Fund. An earlier $ 381 million federal fund for school reopening came last August.
On Jan. 11, students resumed classroom teaching in all public health units in northern Ontario. On January 25, students in some areas of southern Ontario returned to private tutoring.
On February 1, students in four public health units in Eastern Ontario, Middlesex-London, Ottawa and Southwest were able to resume personal learning.
A total of 520,000 students in Ontario have been able to return to Monday classes, according to the ministry.
Wednesday’s decision will affect schools in the following public health units:
- Brant County Health Unit
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- City of Hamilton Public Health Services
- Durham Regional Health Department
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Halton County Public Health
- Public Health Huron Perth
- Lambton Public Health
- Niagara Region Public Health
- Peel Public Health Region
- Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services Region
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
- Toronto Public Health
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
- Windsor-Essex County Health
- York Region Public Health
