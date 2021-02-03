Marriott Bonvoy’s latest global promotion offers twice as much

Sign Up Now to Get Elite Double Night Credits and Double Points for Two Nights or Longer Stays
Along with the arrival of February comes a new global promotion by Marriott Bonvoy making it easier and faster for members to achieve elite status and buy points for free nights at 7,500 participating hotels worldwide, card gifts and experiences. Members will receive elite overnight double credits and double points earned for stays of two nights or longer occurring between 16 February 27 April 2021 on properties participating in the Marriott Bonvoy. To benefit, members must register here for promotion before 13 April 2021.
Members can achieve top elite status even faster with this promotion when combined with the benefits of Marriott Bonvoys brand credit cards from American Express and JPMorgan Chase, which offer 15 elite overnight credits per year. The conditions apply. To learn more about the cards, visit here.
With this promotion, there has never been a better time to sign up for Marriott Bonvoy to start gaining status and free nights twice as fast. New members can gain Silver Elite status with just five eligible nights and reach the Golden Elite status, which requires 25 nights, after 13 nights qualified under promotion. In addition to global promotion, members enjoy other benefits such as exclusive membership fees when booking directly with Marriott and free Wi-Fi per stay. To join Marriott Bonvoy for free and learn more about all member benefits, visit Marriott.com.
Here are some important details:
- With this promotion, you can earn unlimited bonus points. There is no limit to the number of bonus points you can earn during the promotion period.
- Pre-registration stays are not eligible to earn bonus points and elite overnight credits with this promotion. Therefore please register tani
- Double points are applicable to the base points you will earn in each stay.
- Remember to book directly with Marriott at Marriott.com, the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a booking center. Rates available through most third party online retailers and selected travel agency rates do not qualify for this promotion.
- The following brands do not participate in the promotion: Houses and villas from Marriott International, ExecuStay, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club
To view the Terms and Conditions, visit here.
About Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott Internationals travel program, includes the portfolio of companies of 30 brands of hotels and rental homes offering Homes and Villas from Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate points earned with joint brand credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. The program offers exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures at Marriott Bonvoy moments. When members book directly at Marriott.com they receive benefits including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive membership-only fees, and in the Marriott app they enjoy registering and purchasing mobiles, mobile applications and, wherever available , Mobile key. To sign up for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
