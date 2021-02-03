WHO prepares to deliver vaccines across Syria by April, despite conflict





By Suleiman Al-Khalidi AMMAN (Reuters) – The World Heath Organization is deploying teams across Syria for a vaccination program that will be distributed in both government-held areas and out of state control, possibly in April, it said on Wednesday. Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative in Damascus, said the body’s COVAX program plans to immunize 5 million Syrians – 20% of the population in all parts of the country – despite the conflict entering its 11th year . “We are preparing our vaccination plan with the health ministry to make sure the program goes well,” Magtymova said, adding that the priority was to first vaccinate high-risk health workers, social workers and more. the vulnerable. Most Syrians live in areas now under government control, but rebels still control areas in the northwest and a Kurdish-led administration controls much of the northeast. About a quarter of the population inside Syria has been displaced, many in camps. The GAVI Alliance, the group that co-leads COVAX with the WHO, said last week that it aimed to distribute 2.3 billion vaccines worldwide by the end of 2021, including 1.8 billion free doses in lower-income countries . “I really hope it will (start) in April but it may take even longer depending on so many factors,” Magtymova told Reuters in a telephone interview from Damascus about the plan to open a vaccine program in Syria. . “We have to cheat with so many strangers.” Like other countries that are hosting vaccines through COVAX, Syria can also receive supplies directly from companies. But so far it has not yet announced any such bilateral agreement. Health officials say Damascus has been engaged in talks with Russia and China over vaccine supplies. In addition to the logistics of regulating vaccinations across the war front line, Syria faces an additional hurdle of international financial sanctions. Medicines are generally exempt from sanctions, but UN sources said the sanctions have left Damascus with little financial impact to negotiate shipments and have slowed the process by creating additional legal risks. Magtymova said any supply of safe and effective vaccines that Syria could provide would help make vaccines more available. The WHO has no role in such bilateral agreements. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Peter Graff)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos