NATIONAL NEWS

Rogue Agency ICE continues to deport abused asylum seekers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to challenge the temporary ban on deportation of President Biden. A federal judge appointed by Trump in Texas temporarily blocked the order last week. Apparently, ICE is taking advantage of the ban to deport as many abusers as possible from its facilities.

The judges’ order allows deportations to continue for terrorism suspects, convicted persons and migrants who arrived after November 1 last year. Many of those being deported now do not meet any of those criteria. However, many are complaining of abuse at ICE facilities.

ICE covers its tracks

Sofia Casini, of Freedom for Immigrants, said last year that ICE has a habit of “disappearing” victims and witnesses of abuse. This seems to be more of the same.

Late last year, Congolese and English prisoners in Adams County Correctional Center in Natchez, MS, filed a complaint through the Southern Poverty Law Center. CoreCivic, a private prison firm in Nashville, runs the institution in collaboration with ICE officials.

According to the complaint, African migrants are detained in a single block, called “Zulu” by CoreCivic agents and employees. The detainees allege systematic torture, including severe beatings. Many were forcibly forced to obtain fingerprint documents by waiving asylum hearings and approving their deportations.

A “fraudulent agency”

Such abuse and coercion is obviously common in many settings run by the ICE Office in New Orleans. The office oversees facilities in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

But, this is not unique to ICE centers under the jurisdiction of New Orleans. Some women who claim to have been forced into hysterectomy in a Georgian facility were also deported. Another woman in the center of a active investigation of sexual abuse in a Texas facility was also deported last year.

Recently, Mondaire Jones, the Democratic representative for the 17th Circuit of New York, tried to intervene in the curious case of Paul Pierrilus. Pierrilus, whose parents are both U.S. citizens, was brought to the U.S. when he was five years old. He was born in the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin. Despite Jones’ efforts, ICE expelled Pierrilus to Haiti yesterday. Pierrilus is not Haitian and has never been to Haiti.

Jones described ICE as “a fraudulent agency to be brought to the heel”.

While Biden has promised immigration reform, neither he nor his new DHS chief has made any statements about holding ICE or its agents accountable for abuses during the Trump administration.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Uighur women claim systematic rape in Chinese ‘re-education’ camps

Several former detainees of the Uighur concentration camp in China’s Xinjiang province have come forward to share horrific stories of sexual abuse and rape in the camps. The women say they and others were taken from their cell to a “dark” room without cameras. They were then raped by Chinese guards, cops or men who paid the guards on time with the youngest and most handsome inmates. There were usually at least 2 or 3 attackers at the same time. Some women also describe the violation with an electrified stick.

One woman says she and about 100 other inmates were forced to witness the gang rape of a woman. Involuntary Witnesses who collided, tried to help, or looked away were punished.

While it is impossible to independently verify accounts, they are extremely consistent. The women also submitted documents proving the dates and places of their incarceration.

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi is accused of possessing illegal radios

Burmese police have accused ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of owning illegally imported hand-held radios. Suu Kyi remains in custody after taking up arms Monday morning and will be held at least until February 15th. The Burmese military has arrested hundreds of lawmakers.

Myanmar’s import-export laws are “extremely vague”, according to exports. Violations of these arbitrarily enforced laws were a major tool for the military in prosecuting political enemies during the 50-year junta, which ended in 2008.

Military coup leaders have created a one-year “state of emergency.” They have also installed their temporary leader and cabinet.

While most world leaders have condemned the coup, China has blocked a UN Security Council resolution denouncing it.

