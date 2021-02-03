Red Deer Mountie charged with assaulting suspect in detachment cells

A Red Deer Mountie has been charged with assault for allegedly hitting a suspect inside a cell fountain he was carrying.

Cpl Kent McDiarmidis planned to file the Red Deer provincial court on March 24, the RCMP said in a press release Wednesday.

Charging systems from a quarrel within Red Deerdetachment cells on March 2, 2020.

The RCMP said McDiarmid hit a man who had been arrested for public intoxication and resistance to arrest.

The suspect was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and later remanded in custody for breach of parole.

The investigation into McDiarmid’s actions began later that month with a review of the incident. It was followed by code of conduct and criminal investigations.

McDiarmid, 39, has been suspended from salary since July 2020, the RCMP said.

He has been a member of RCMP for almost 15 years.

Following the review of the incident in July, a secondary internal review was launched along with a criminal investigation.

The RCMP says the Alberta Director of Law Enforcement was notified immediately in March, but it was determined that the allegations fell outside the investigative scope of the Alberta Serious Case Response Team.

RCMP internal investigations fall under the RCMP Act. The findings are not made public unless the member is ultimately fired.