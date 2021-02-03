Sotheby’s International Realty Expands Its Presence In Ohio | News

NEW YORK, February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sotheby’s International Real Estate announced today that it is expanding its presence in Ohio with the opening of Sotheby’s Elite International Realty. The addition marks the continued growth of the brand in the state and its third affiliated company in Ohio.
Sotheby’s Elite International Realty is owned by Ken Schmidt and Mike Schmidt and will be managed by the Managing Broker Joanne Zettl who together bring more than a century of combined real estate experience to the company. Elite Sotheby’s International Realty is located in the city of Piper Pike and will serve in the residential and luxury real estate markets in Cleveland the Great area
“North Coast i Lake Erie has a long history of luxury neighborhoods and magnificent properties, “he said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty. “Luxury real estate represents 10% of the market and the area is seeing increased interest from local buyers migrating back to Ohio from other Midwest cities and east metropolitan markets. Our connection with Sotheby’s Elite International Realty marks the growing presence of the brand in the region and we are pleased to welcome them into our network. “
“The Cleveland the Great the area is home to a number of attractions including the second largest performing arts center in the country and Lake Erie coastline, “he said Mike Schmidt. “We are seeing increased interest in our market from buyers looking to take advantage of space while still having opportunities for art and culture. Our connection to Sotheby’s International Realty enables us to reach a wider international audience and further enhance our efforts.” existing marketing thanks to the brand innovative virtual reality tools and marketing platforms. “
Elite Sotheby’s International Realty has an office in the area with plans for continued growth. The company is actively involved in the local community, previously supporting the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital and various community efforts.
Sotheby’s International Real Estate® the network currently has more than 23,000 independent affiliated sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. Sotheby’s Elite International Asset Listings are traded at sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral and enhanced exposure opportunities generated by this resource, the firm’s brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby’s auction house and Sotheby’s International Realty international marketing programs. Each office is owned and operated independently.
Sotheby’s International Real Estate
Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for prominent clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the global enterprise footprint includes approximately 1,000 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 enterprise-owned commission offices in major metropolitan and tourist markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long – term strategic alliance with Sotheby ‘s, the auction house operator. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of a cooperative network, where each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a wealth of operational resources, marketing, recruitment, education and business development. The affiliate and agents also benefit from an association with the esteemed Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and the company-owned brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and placement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunities Act.
CONTACT
Melissa Couch
PR Manager
Sotheby’s International Real Estate
973-407-6142
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty- Expands-its-presence-in-ohio-301221207.html
SOURCE Sotheby’s International Real Estate