Kerala could emerge as the global hub of green business, says Anand Mahindra





Commitment of states to the environment in focus at the Kerala Looks Ahead conclave special industries session



Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said that Kerala holds the potential to emerge as a global hub for green business and a haven for sustainable enterprises, with its commitment to the environment, emphasis on human development and clean movement initiatives . He called on the State to think hard in this regard. There is a tectonic shift in businesses towards profitability sustainability. Even consumers demand it. Consumer capitalism was a fact and consumers supported businesses that were sustainable, he said as he addressed the special industries session at Kerala Looks Ahead, an international conference being hosted by the State Planning Board on Wednesday. He underlined Kerala’s emphasis on human development, the speed with which it acted in initiating electric movement, and the emphasis of States on preserving its environment. These were traits that had great promise as the State was moving forward, he said. Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, said Kerala had pursued an industrial policy without harming its environment and that it should continue its policies without harming the environment. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairman and managing director of Biocon Limited, said Kerala should look forward with confidence, combining its human resources and skilled workforce with new areas in biomedical research. She said Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram cancer research facilities could emerge as the leading centers and Kerala could achieve a premium position in the area. She also praised Kerala’s position as an Ayurveda destination and its initial atmosphere. Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures, said Kerala could emerge as a 21st century model for development. Consumption-led capital had failed. It had resulted in widening inequality, but Kerala could, through the use of technology and the promotion of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, create wealth and achieve equitable distribution. MA Yusuff Ali, chairman of the LuLu Group, called for the establishment of an export promotion council to encourage and expand the State’s export base. B. Ravi Pillai, chairman of RP Group, called for a campaign to spread the fame of Kerala’s tourist assets such as its beaches. Azad Moopen, chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said Kerala was set to be the investment destination in the country. He also called for a smart city NRK (Non-Resident Keralite), complete with a university to meet the needs of foreigners.

