Vivino, the World’s Largest Wine App and Market, Raises $ 155 Million in Series D Funding





SAN FRANCISCO, February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Vivino , the world’s most downloaded mobile wine app and the largest online wine market, has closed a $ 155 million Round of Series D financing led by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik with Sprint Capital accompanying it as a new investor. Additional participants include GP Bullhound and existing early stage investor Creandum. This last round brings the total Vivino funds raised so far $ 221 million and involves a combination of primary and secondary investment. Vivino currently boasts a community of 50 million wine enthusiasts, who turn to the platform for its personalized recommendations, unbiased rating system and wide selection of wines from more than 700 market partners worldwide. The new capital will enable Vivino to upgrade its core technology and artificial intelligence platform to create better and more personalized recommendations for Vivino users. The company will also deepen its focus on selected markets with the greatest growth potential, including the US, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, and Portugal. “This is a testament to the tremendous work our teams around the globe have done to build an extraordinary business,” he said. Heini Zachariassen, Founder and CEO of Vivino. “This round has raised significant capital for our rapidly growing company and has attracted some extraordinary new leaders to our board. Funding will allow us to continue to build on our core points, expand partnerships in the industry by attracting more many traders and wineries in our market and support our continued global growth “. E-commerce sales worldwide have grown tremendously and it is estimated that by 2024, they will exceed $ 40 billion.Zachariassen praises the growth of the enterprise for this constant change of consumer behavior. “Our user retention rates are high and we are seeing a steady conversion of app users into wine buyers. This is a good move in the right direction. By creating more value for our users, we also create more value for the company and industry at leisure ”. Since its C Series grown in February 2018, led by the current chairman of the board of Vivino, Christophe Navarre and former CEO and chairman of Mot Hennessy, Vivino has grown its user base from 29 million to 50 million and has significantly grown its market business, which connects wineries and wine merchants with its community. The company has posted a 100% annual growth rate for the past seven years and a 103% year-on-year sales increase in 2020. About Vivino

Vivino empowers people everywhere to enjoy wine to the fullest. Vivino is the largest online wine market on the internet and the most downloaded wine app, powered by a community of millions of people. Vivino’s unique wine buying experience uses community data to suggest personalized wine recommendations, to make wine discovery and fun shopping, accessible and effortless for wine drinks of any level of expertise. The Vivino app is available for download on Android and Apple devices. Media contacts:

