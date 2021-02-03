Coronavirus: Classroom teaching to resume in Simcoe Muskoka schools on February 8 – Barrie

The Ontario government has announced that elementary and high schools in Simcoe and Muskoka County will resume personal instruction on Monday, February 8th.

Schools in Simcoe and Muskoka County join those in Brant County, Chatham-Kent, Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Huron Perth, Lambton, Niagara, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Windor-Essex to returned in person classes on Monday.

Read more: The town of Barrie will begin tracking the coronavirus into municipal wastewater

The Ontario government said schools in Toronto, Peel and York areas will return to private classes only after Family Day on February 16th.

“Following the best medical advice, with the clear support of Ontario and local health officers, we are reopening schools across the province knowing that we have taken additional steps and made additional investments to better protect students. and our staff, “Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

The story goes down the ad

“Nothing is more important than getting children back to school safely because it is essential to their development, mental health and future success.”

The Ontario government said its decision to resume classroom teaching was based on the advice of the Ontario chief medical officer and the “unanimous recommendation” of the council of health medical officers, along with the support of local medical officials.











2:09 Ontario faces drought from COVID-19 vaccines





Ontario faces drought from COVID-19 vaccines



At Simcoe Muskoka, pre- and after-school childcare programs will resume on February 8, making February 5 the last day for emergency child care.

“Reducing COVID-19 transmission is essential to keeping our communities and schools safe,” Ontario Chief Health Officer Dr. Ontario said in a statement. David Williams.

Trends Confused about new travel restrictions? The expert spoils it

Proud boys were added to Canada’s list of terrorist groups

“Our collective efforts, such as full compliance with all public health measures, in addition to improved school safety measures, will help maintain the health of communities and students who learn alongside their classmates. “

The story goes down the ad

Read more: 32 new cases of COVID-19 variants in the UK have been confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, now totaling 51

Ontario has introduced new COVID-19 safety measures for schools, including targeted asymptomatic testing for students and staff, mandatory masks for students in grades 1 to 3, mandatory masks for students in grades 1 to at 12 when physical distance can not be maintained and increased screening for students and high school staff.

The province says it will also provide 3.5 million “high quality” cloth masks to schools as an additional supply for students in grades 1 through 12 and that there will be guidelines to discourage students from gathering before and after class.

The government said it will allow qualified candidates for teachers who are scheduled to graduate in 2021 temporary certification in order to stabilize staffing levels after high levels of job absenteeism.

The news of the reopening of schools in Simcoe and Muskoka County comes as the region is experiencing a decline in the average number of COVID-19 cases reported per day. Last week, health unit Simcoe Muskoka reported 301 new cases of coronavirus, a drop of more than 30 percent from the 442 cases reported during the week of January 17th.











0:44 Coronavirus: Doug Ford blasts ‘extremely disappointing’ COVID-19 vaccine delays





Coronavirus: Doug Ford blasts ‘extremely disappointing’ COVID-19 vaccine delays



Despite a decrease in daily cases, local public health reported 90 total cases of COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the UK and is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than previous types of coronavirus strains.

The story goes down the ad

The health unit has said 57 people tested positive for a “concern variant”, although testing is still underway to determine the exact type of variant.

Elsewhere in the province, schools have opened in Algoma, Eastern Ontario, Gray Bruce, Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge, Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston-Frontenac-Lennox-Addington, Leeds-Grenville-Lanark, Middlesex-London, North Bay – Parry Sound, Northwestern, Ottawa, Peterborough, Porcupine, Sudbury and Districts, Renfrew County, Southwestern, Thunder Bay and Timiskaming.











3:47 Teachers react to Ontario funding announcement to help move people into pandemic classes





Teachers react to Ontario funding announcement to help move people into pandemic classes



See link »

<br />

