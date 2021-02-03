



Dan Cake Portugal is owned by Mayor Cantilal Jamnadas The investor backed by Biscuit International is back on track to buy in Europe after France-based private label maker entered into a deal to buy butter cookie maker Dan Cake Portugal. Biscuit International said the company had majority owner Dan Cake Portugal and chairman of Cantilal Jamnada, “had agreed on the heads of a planned acquisition”. No financial details were revealed in a statement today (February 3rd) as Biscuit International, created in 2016 through the merger of Groupe Poult (France) and Banketgroep (Netherlands), expands its empire following transactions over the past three years: Aviateur and Stroopwafel sq Co. in the Netherlands, Arluy in Spain, Northumbrian Fine Foods in the UK and A&W in Germany. The family owned by Dan Cake Portugal was founded in 1978 and has operations in Coimbra and Lisbon employing around 500 people. It generates a turnover of more than EUR 55 million (US $ 66 million) and exports to 71 countries, including Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia, South Africa and Asia. By comparison, Biscuit International is a € 500 million company supplying retail channels and food services across Europe. “The deliberate acquisition of Dan Cake Portugal will be a milestone in Biscuit International’s growth strategy, which includes the organic and external expansion of its product portfolio and geographic footprint,” the statement read. Biscuit International CEO Giampaolo Schiratti said: “The proposed acquisition of Dan Cake Portugal is a lucrative situation for both companies. Dan Cake Portugal is a very established company and a strong player in the butter cookies market. It will be a brilliance in addition to Biscuit International Group, both in terms of product portfolios and geographical spread “. Mitesh Jamnadas and Virgílio Alves, chief executive and chief financial officer of Dan Cake Portugal respectively will stay in business. Jamnadas added: “At Biscuit International, we have found a sound and experienced partner who will allow Dan Cake Portugal to strengthen its local lead and expand its international position. Biscuit International’s management team has a solid acquisition history. and successful family integration – businesses known as Dan Cake Portugal, taking them to the next step of growth. “ Almost a year ago, Biscuit International was bought by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Platinum Equity, which bought the business from its Qualium Investissement counterparts in France for an undisclosed sum.







