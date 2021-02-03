India prepared to defend territorial integrity: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praises foreign aggressors during his inaugural speech on the opening day of Aero India 2021 on Wednesday. While he did not take the name of any country, Singh said India was prepared to protect the country’s territorial integrity at all costs. India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any disaster. We will protect our people and our territorial integrity at all costs, he said. The warning came as Singh praised the progress of India’s domestic arms industry. He suggested that advances in weapons production would be used to strengthen the country’s military. While he described global terrorism as an ever-present threat, Singh said India nevertheless faced military challenges on several fronts. India also faces threats and challenges arising from multiple fronts. India is a victim of state-sponsored terrorism and the use of force along our unresolved borders, he said, however, adding that India’s modernization of production and its defense army also made it a force to be reckoned with in the region. . We have a long coastline and with the indigenous development of aircraft and other technology we are able to serve, protect and assist people in need of assistance while ensuring stability in the region, he said. Domestic production of larger and more complex defense platforms has now become the focus of our policy under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. We plan to spend $ 130 billion to modernize the military over the next eight years, he said. He also specified that the center had increased foreign direct investment in the defense sector by up to 74% through the domestic route and 100% through the government route. This should act as a catalyst for foreign players to invest in India, he said. The Minister also said that India was inclined to establish new relations with friendly countries by deepening existing relations. He expressed confidence that Aero India 2021 will show the commitments of the countries. He also acknowledged the physical presence of defense ministers from other countries who were attending a special Defense Minister Conclave to be held on Thursday. Defense ministers from the Comoros, Sudan, Ukraine, Madagascar, Iran and Equatorial Guinea were present at the air show.

