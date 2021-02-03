ATG Danmon Completes International News Agency Relocation and Modernization Studio





ATG Danmon (www.atgdanmon.co.uk) announces the completion of new broadcast television production equipment for one of the largest and longest-running global news agencies. The project involved the design and integration of two new studios plus associated galleries and a master control room. “This task coincided with a relocation to the new Canary Wharf financial center in London,” said ATG Managing Director Danmon Russell Peirson-Hagger. “The new studios form the core of the UK’s global service that the agency provides to television and radio broadcasters in addition to its role as an international news provider. We have worked closely with the studio management team from the initial design phase to system completion, testing and staff training. The cable prefabrication was carried out at our headquarters in Letchworth before construction on site. Newly installed equipment included energy-efficient LED lighting, Ross course and RTS reset. We also integrated cameras from the agency’s former location. ” “We have installed a 12G SDI routing core which is configured for HD but can also handle UHD if required at any time in the future,” adds ATG Danmon Systems Integration Chief Jonathan Hughes. At its core are a state-of-the-art Ross Ultrix router and Ross Carbonite Ultra mixer of vision which we recommended to replace aging third-party equipment. Representatives from the agency came with us to the Ross Video facility in the UK in Reading and were very impressed by the demonstrations.Carbonite is a mixer with HDR capability 3 M / E UHD with a versatile control panel and a very compact processor.We have also modernized the graphics and character generation in a Ross XPression which supports manipulation “of perspective-based imaging and real-time animation. This includes an introduction to MOS software with an offline mirroring engine.” The audio infrastructure includes Dante’s audio-over-IP network which ATG Danmon recommended and integrated. This is overcome in the Ultrix router which performs embedding and distribution interruption. ATG Danmon updated the intercom system to an RTS Odin which can handle up to 128 ports on a single 1 U chassis with support for up to eight such units. Being highly news-focused, the agency has many sources of incoming audio inputs, so ATG Danmon integrated a SIP-based server from Broadcast Bionics with Dante coming from the other side. This is currently configured for eight lines which are used for IFB conversations and their contribution to live broadcasts. For the Studio A gallery, ATG Danmon integrated a production main table with an embedded Ross Carbonite Ultra. Behind it is a newsroom with Avid iNews terminals and control of the Autocue teleprompt. Both tables face a set of NEC UHD video monitors in multi-screen configuration. A table with an integrated Allen & Heath audio mixer was also packed and connected to the system. This faces a multi-screen NEC monitor. Studio B is the smaller of the two studios. For its production gallery, ATG Danmon integrated a desk equipped for graphics, vision mixing, computer editing, and Panasonic robotic camera control. An audio mixer is located on the right. The monitor wall screen has essentially the same configuration as the one in the Studio A production gallery. The project was completed on time and within budget. About ATG Danmon Part of the Danmon Group, ATG Danmon (www.atgdanmon.co.uk) is an international systems integrator and a world-class provider of transmission system planning, design, installation and commissioning services. Clients include some of the largest television and multimedia networks in the world. ATG is also active in the education and corporate sectors. The company has collaborated with many clients in building automated IT-based file workflow systems, high-definition studios, master control rooms and playout equipment, as well as updating existing SD systems in HD and UHD. With offices in Asia, Denmark, Germany, the Middle East, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, Danmon Group (www.danmon.com) thinks globally and acts locally to support customers with its sales and engineering experienced. teams.

