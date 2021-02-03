The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine could help reduce transmission, developers say

In a review of an article under review in the medical journal Lancet, vaccine developers at the University of Oxford report that based on subsequent clinical trial studies, which found the vaccine safe and effective, there is also the possibility that the vaccine may reduce transmission. of the virus.

The study found that after people received two doses of the vaccine, they were 54 percent less likely to have an infection confirmed by a nasal swab, regardless of whether they had symptoms.

Moreover, the researchers said a single dose of the vaccine was 76 percent effective against symptomatic virus infection, for up to three months.

Independent scientists who were not involved in the Oxford study called the data intriguing, but incomplete. They warned that the results were preliminary, that the sample size was too small to make bold claims, and that there might be alternative explanations for the findings, such as that the single-dose group included more women, young people and health workers.

But British officials on Wednesday welcomed the report on the home-grown vaccine. They promoted the findings as an excuse for their controversial decision to delay second doses from four weeks to 12 weeks, while trying to get the first shots for as many people as possible.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the research results were absolutely excellent.

He categorically supports the strategy we have taken to have a 12-week gap between doses, Hancock told Sky News.

Pfizer-BioNTech scientists have warned that they have no evidence to support the British dosing strategy for their vaccine, also in widespread use in Britain.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the report by Oxford researchers seemed to support the idea that vaccine efficacy improved by having a long stretch between the first and second doses.

Taking all of this evidence together, the 12-week gap between the first and second dose is definitely the best strategy, as more people can be protected faster and the ultimate protective effect is greater, Hunter said.

The hunter noted, however, that the Oxford stroke seemed quite weak in preventing asymptomatic infection.

Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, said the results support the British government’s decision to deliver a dose followed by a second boost 12 weeks later. Pollard called it an optimal approach that assures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose of the vaccine.

Pollard also told the BBC on Wednesday: “We found that there was a huge reduction in people who were infected with the coronavirus and because they were not infected, they could not go on and transmit it to other people.” This is really important in stopping the potential pandemic.

Natalie Dean, a biostatistics expert at the University of Florida, said: “If you think about how vaccines work, they can work in two main ways: one is by completely preventing infection and the other is by getting someone who is infected and by prevent them from getting symptoms.

The data suggests there were some infections that were prevented, but there were some that collided severely, Dean said.

Oxford is eager to further establish the reliability of its vaccine, as volatile doses in its clinical trials have clouded evaluations of its effectiveness and lack of data on efficacy in people 65 and older has given some officials public health to pause.

The European Medicines Union has authorized the vaccine for use in all adults, but officials in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden and Belgium have warned it should not be used in older populations. Switzerland on Wednesday rejected the vaccine, saying it wanted to see more data. The United States, too, is waiting for more clinical trial data ahead of an authorization decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron last week criticized the Oxford vaccine for use among those older than 65. Macron told the news media that the British strike did not work out as we expected.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, defending the EU regulatory approach, hinted that Britain may have cut short on its coronavirus vaccine steps.

She told Le Monde that the EU agreed not to compromise on the safety and efficacy requirements associated with authorizing a vaccine.

Britain, von der Leyen said, was able to start its mass inoculation program earlier because it had received emergency, 24-hour marketing authorization procedures.

A spokesman for the British Prime Minister’s Office responded that all vaccines approved for use in the UK Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are safe and effective.

Britain has one of the highest death rates per capita in the world. More than 108,000 people have died after being diagnosed with the virus, with a more contagious variant triggering the latest wave.

Vaccine manufacturers have said their formulas are effective against the variant.