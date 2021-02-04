Regina Tim Hortons team pays homage to senior doctor with donut of sweater vests

There can be nothing more Canadian than having a Tim Hortons donut made to your credit. Now Saskatchewan’s chief physician knows how he feels.

A member of Tim Hortons’s production team from the Regina Crossroads location created a single, special donut this week to honor Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahaband the work he has done throughout the pandemic.

The specialty treat is two frosted chocolate-covered eclair donuts together in the shape of one, with the caramel top, in a rough approximation of the sweat vests that Shahab is known to wear.

“It was just an appreciation, a tribute to Dr. Shahab for everything he is doing to keep us all safe. And we thought making this donut would put some smiles on people’s faces,” said Mike Di Stasi. a Tim Hortons franchise in Regina.

Di Stasi says the team was inspired to make donuts after a small group of protesters went to Shahab’s house in late January to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

This is sweet! It’s great to see people and businesses across the province sharing their support for Saskatchewan Chief Physician. Thank you @TimHortonsYQR for this tribute. https://t.co/w9n86HKDWz –@PremierScottMoe

Pleasure has now received a lot of attention on social media. Tim Hortons is not selling donuts, but Di Stasi says the goal was simple.

“Just having some good news there … is kind of what we were going here for. And we thought a delightful dwarf donut vest could do that, especially on a cold Saskatchewan day like today.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Moe saw photos of the homage don on Twitter.

“This is sweet! Great to see people and businesses across the province are sharing their support for Saskatchewan chief physician,” Moe said in a tweet.

No word yet on who can eat the now famous donut.