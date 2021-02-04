International Human Brotherhood Day to Build Solidarity | Local News

Thursday is the first annual International Human Brotherhood Day celebrated as a United Nations initiative, according to a press release from the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
The resolution recalls that two years ago, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tajib, signed the Document on the Human Brotherhood in Abu Dhabi. What it did bring to mind the desire to work for a culture of peace, according to statements by the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue. The culture of peace, the resolution says, can be achieved through tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity.
That kind of culture has existed in Victoria for many years, said Many Rev. Brendan J. Cahill, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
When I was young in Victoria, the mayor (at the time), Paul Polasek, invited me to have coffee with the imam of the Islamic Center of Victoria, Osama Hassan, Cahill said. That initial cup of coffee led me to join several other Christian ministers and representatives of the Jewish and Muslim communities at a monthly meeting we call the Faith Communities. Weve met for over four years now and when I saw the inspiring story of the peace-building dialogue between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, I thought of the many peace-building friendships throughout our area. Let us strengthen one another in mutual love and friendship every day of the year.
In a letter to bishops everywhere, Cardinal Miguel remains Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue, stated that this case should awaken the desire to work for a culture of peace, because when the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will to be called upon to rebuild and increase alignment in favor of brotherhood and solidarity.
For Catholics, the guidance provided by Papal Encyclical Fratelli tutti is essential, as the text encourages believers to take responsibility, both individually and collectively, in the face of new trends and needs on the international stage.
This year, according to the letter from the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue, there was a narrow window to plan the celebrations for International Human Brotherhood Day, so bishops were encouraged to observe the day in simple ways, including prayer and intercession, sermons and spread the news in their dioceses.
The letter also states that 2022 may include some interesting initiatives to celebrate the day of brotherhood and friendship.
