Maduro ordered the release of fishing vessels registered in Guyanese – Pres. Ali – Demerara Waves News Online- Guyana





Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 19:31 by Denis Chabrol President Irfaan Ali said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the release of two ships and crews registered in Guyanese. The ships, Lady Nayera and Sea Wolf, were intercepted on January 21 in Guyanese waters near Waini Point, Essequibo Region by the Venezuelan navy and sent to the Venezuelan port of Guiria. President Irfaan Ali made this revelation regarding the role of Mr. Maduro in a short interview with News-Talk Radio 103.1 FM / Demerara Waves News Online, based on the information of Foreign Minister Hugh Todd about the latter’s discussions with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza. “The Foreign Minister reached out to him (Mr Todd) saying that the matter would be stopped with the intervention of President Maduro and then the release of the ships and crew,” Ali Ali said. The president said he was informed the ships left Venezuela on Wednesday. He attributed their release to the role of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as well as other influential partners. “I am confident that the CARICOM statement must have had an impact as well as all the statements from our bilateral and international partners,” he said. The Organization of American States, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda and other countries had supported Guyana’s position that the unilateral extension of its maritime border from Venezuela to include all seawater of the Essequibo region The western prohibition of the Essequibo River was a legal nullity and that country had to use the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve land dispute disputes that were decided in the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Decision. Asked if Venezuela guaranteed that the military would not enter Guyanese waters and take ships, the President insisted that Guyana did not need any security because the Essequibo region and Atlantic waters are all part of Guyana territory. “We are not asking for this security. This is our right. “EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) is our right and we will continue to facilitate economic activity in our EEZ,” he said. The Foreign Ministry said President Ali “was tireless in his efforts to ensure the safe and prompt return of the crew to their families.” Guyana EEZ includes oil concessions granted to US oil companies Anadarko Petroleum and ExxonMobil. Click to share this article:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos