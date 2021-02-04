Ranchi health worker dies of heart attack one day after vaccination | News Ranchi





Ranchi: A health worker at a private hospital in Ranchi died of a suspected cardiac arrest Tuesday night, a day after being inoculated with the Covishield vaccine. As the family of Mannu Pahan, 45, a home staff member at Medanta Hospital, said he died due to some side effects of the vaccine, health officials said there were no complications caused to him by the vaccine.

Pahan, a resident of the Ranchis Ormanjhi block, collapsed at his home while having dinner on Tuesday evening and was taken to Medanta around 10:30 p.m., where he was declared brought, his family members said. Pahans’s body was sent to Rims for autopsy and a Covid-19 test performed on the corpse returned a negative result, a Rims official said.

A medical team from Ranchi Sadar Hospital and a WHO consultant arrived at the hospital to review the situation. Ranchi civil surgeon Dr VB Prasad said: The vaccine is completely safe and death has nothing to do with its inoculation. He (Pahan) was administered the vaccine around 11:50 a.m. Monday and showed no symptoms of side effects. He was healthy all day and also reported working out on Tuesday. We sent a team of doctors to assess the situation and, according to preliminary findings, he suffered a heart attack.

However, the Pahans family said he did not have any underlying disease. His bride Sabita Pahan said, He was not suffering from any kind of heart disease and was not taking any medicine. I believe he developed complications due to the vaccine.

Health department officials denied the families’ claims and said they would preserve the deceased’s internal organs and send him for tests so that no one would have any doubts about the vaccine. Across the country, more than a dozen people have died after being vaccinated, but nothing has been proven against the effectiveness of the shootings. We will do everything necessary to find out the cause of Pahans’s death, Prasad said.

