Police officers: Road rage led to Rupesh’s murder | Patna News





PATNA: Patna police on Wednesday claimed to have broken the case of the murder of IndiGo station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh by arresting a 28-year-old. Police said Singh was killed by the youths arrested over a road accident that occurred in November last year.

Police paraded in Rituraj, the accused, before media outlets claiming the airline manager had slammed him after which he retaliated against Rupesh and later shot him dead on 12 January.

At a press conference filled with blockages, said SSP Upendra Kumar Sharma, Rituraj was arrested from his fathers’s three-story residence in Adarsh ​​Colony under the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area in Patna.

The SSP said Rituraj, who is extremely gentle and obsessed with weapons, was tracked down using CCTV camera footage which took time to open the case. Rituraj worked at a private bank in Delhi, but returned to Patna three years ago and became involved in bicycle theft.

Sharma said Riturajs and his three accomplices were involved in the killings and they would be arrested soon. Rituraj is a reasonable and well-educated technician. He always interacted with the trio and the rest of his associates over WhatsApp calls to avoid surveillance, he added.

Rupesh, 42, was shot dead inside his SUV near his apartment complex on Shankar Path in Punaichak around 7am on January 12. Six bullets were fired into his chest.

The killing resulted in a large protest. CM Nitish Kumar had to direct DGP SK Singhal to act immediately in the case after the media highlighted it. Rupesh had good political and bureaucratic ties to the state.

Giving details of the road rage incident between Rupesh and Rituraj, SSP Sharma said, the incident took place near the LJP office next to the airport premises in late November.

Rupesh was traveling in his newly purchased SUV while Rituraj was on a stolen bicycle when they collided. The station director had slammed it into him at the time. Rupesh had also shared the incident casually with family members after returning home, he said.

Sharma said the accused had memorized the last four digits of the SUV Rupeshs registration number and its model and had tracked down his address.

He had held a grudge against the manager who hit him and was determined to take revenge by killing him and was looking for a chance which he finally got on January 12, Sharma said citing Rituraj’s confession.

Sharma said police had not been able to track down any of Rituraj’s criminal predecessors in Patna district despite his involvement in several bicycle thefts in the past three years.

When he killed Rupesh, it was the first time he had fired a pistol, he confessed to the police, SSP said.

He said Rituraj also confessed that he found out who Rupesh was only after reading about his murder in the newspapers the next day followed by political statements.

SSP Sharma said Rutiraj fled to Ranchi on January 13 after panic and returned on January 28. He had become calm after the media reported the news that Rupesh was killed over tender disputes and police had no clue about his killers, he said.

SSP said Rituraj leads a two-faced life. He had kept a rented apartment just a few steps away from his residence to enjoy with his partners in the crime of bicycle theft. He also carried stolen bicycles in the garage there. Locals told police he continued to change bikes every ten days, he said.

He said Rituraj’s father owns a brick kiln in Naubatpur and his mother is a government teacher.

A few months back, Rituraj had even pulled a pistol at his father and threatened to shoot him for a family dispute. He is married to a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, the SSP said.

Sharma said the pistol used in the murder, four direct cartridges, the stolen bicycle used to reach near Rupeshs’s apartment, the cloth and helmet worn at the time of the crime and visible in CCTV footage were found. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

