Montreal doctoral student released after ‘mistakenly’ suspected of killing officer

The allegations have come as a surprise to those accused of trying to kill a Montreal police officer last week.

Mamadi III Fara Camara, 31, appeared in court Wednesday for what was allegedly a conditional hearing.

Instead, the Crown announced that in light of the new information, it would not pursue the charges against him for now.

Camara was released immediately, to facilitate dozens of official members who had gathered in court. He had been detained since last Thursday.

Among the relatives was Camara’s wife, who is pregnant with twins. The group was leading when police removed the handcuffs.

Camara was charged with disarming and injuring a Montreal police officer during a routine traffic stop at Park Extension.

He also faced charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and firing of a prohibited firearm.

However, the prosecution resumed proceedings after new evidence emerged, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier, a spokeswoman for the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pnales (DPCP).

“We believe it is no longer possible to support, in the current state of affairs, the allegations against Mr Camara,” she said in a tweet on Wednesday.

She said the DPCP will not comment further at this time.

Camara’s lawyer, Cdric Materne, said the identification of the suspect “is a big problem in this file” and this was a case of misidentification. He said Camara has claimed his innocence since the day of his arrest.

Camara has no criminal history, Materne explained, so being arrested since his arrest on Thursday “obviously was a lot of stress for him. I believe he is very relieved and so are his family members.”

A doctoral student with no criminal record

Radio Canada reports that when Hewas arrested a few hours after the incident, Camaratold officers said he was not the person they wanted, but that he was a witness to the attack.

His lawyer had been trying to secure his release since his arrest.

Camara, an engineer by training, supervisory laboratory at the cole polytechnique de Montral. His duties there were suspended during the criminal proceedings and he was stopped from campus.

After Wednesday’s decision was announced a school spokeswoman Annie Touchette said Polytechnic officials would meet with Camara to discuss his reinstatement on campus and the resumption of his duties.

“The Polytechnique Montreal community is relieved for him and his loved ones,” she said in an email. “He will be offered support.”

Camara came to Canada as a foreign student four years ago after working for Huawei Technology from 2015 to 2017.

He holds a master’s degree in telecommunications from the International Islamic University of Malaysia. In the spring of 2017, he was accepted as a graduate student at Laval University in Quebec City to pursue a doctorate.

Depending on the progress of the investigation and the latest information communicated, we believe that it is no longer possible to support, in the current state of affairs, the allegations against Mr. Camara. –@AudreyDPCP

On his social media accounts, Camaraindicates he has been a doctoral student at the cole polytechnique de Montral since January 2018.

During one of his initial court appearances, Camara told the judge he had to give a course at the Polytechnique on Wednesday, the same day as his parole hearing, Radio Canada reported.

The violent altercation led to mass investigations

Montreal police set up a command post Saturday in the neighborhood to gather more information about the incident, cited by a police officer at the hospital.

Police spokesman Const. Raphal Bergeron said at the time that investigators want to talk to anyone with any information, no matter how immutable it may seem.

A major operation was under way in northern Montreal last Thursday after a police officer was injured during an altercation with a motorist. (Mathieu Wagner / Radio Canada)

The incident, which started around 4pm, led to a massive police operation in the neighborhood.

Initially, Montreal police said an officer had been shot and was in hospital with serious injuries to his upper body.

Later, the service said it was not clear if the officer had been wounded by a bullet or something.

The next day, police said the officer had been released from the hospital but would not confirm the nature of his injuries.