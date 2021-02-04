Case Monde: Elderly sister seeks custody of two children | Mumbai News





Mumbai: A week after a woman withdrew her complaint against Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, he appears to be in new trouble as her older sister, who was in a relationship with him, sought custody of her two children her, who are with him.

The older sister approached the police commissioner and the director general of police to request her request.

She complained that Munde had molested him and the children were under his illegal custody.

In her five-page complaint to the police commissioner, she showed the sequence of events since she gave it to me.

My children are in Munde’s illegal custody, he is not letting me talk or meet them. “I’m concerned about their safety and security,” she said.

Her younger sister had filed a complaint against Munde, claiming she had been sexually assaulted for an extended period.

She withdrew her complaint after two leading politicians, including Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) Krishna Hegde, found out that she had blackmailed her for three to four years.

Munde denied the allegations, saying that after a petition filed by him, the high court referred the case to mediation by VK Tahilramani, the former President of the Madras Court HC, it was wrong to approach the media against him.

All issues, including child custody, are being mediated. In such circumstances, the matter is pending. The decision by the judge will be final and binding on us, Munde said in a statement.

Munde said he had approached the Bombay High Court to resolve the dispute between him and the woman, so a mediator was also appointed.

Justice Tahilramani held two meetings, while the third is scheduled for February 13th. I am sure the custody dispute will be resolved at the meeting. In such circumstances, the complaint to the police chief was an attempt to defame me and use a media trial, Munde said.

A senior police official said the original complaint was entrusted to an assistant female police commissioner for investigation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos