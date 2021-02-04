Ontario to reopen classroom schools





Education Minister Stephen Lecce said returning children to school safely is essential to their development. Children need to be in school for their mental health, Lecce said. He said he was consulting with local public health officials about the reopening. The provincial government is not conducting widespread asymptomatic testing, but is targeting voluntary asymptomatic testing in certain areas when required. The federal government gave the provinces millions of pieces of evidence, but they were not used. All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial blockade. The number of cases in Ontario is no lower now than when schools closed. Ontario is reporting 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but officials noted that updates to the provincial case management system are causing data fluctuations and the current number is higher. Despite the under-reported numbers, Drs. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, used them as an excuse for reopening in his comments along with Lecce. If they are using highly under-reported numbers as an excuse, I obviously have serious concerns. Among other things it is unstable. I understand politics, but it is irresponsible to use false conscious numbers as an excuse to open up, said Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and medical director of the Antimicrobial Surveillance Program at Sinai University Health Network. We are not where he said. In my mind, we are undoubtedly standing on a dangerously high number of cases, he said. Morris said his communication was not poor. This is misinformation, he said. He really needs to correct the minutes. He either misunderstands the numbers or is consciously spreading misinformation, one or the other. Morris also said the Ontario government is using local public health officials as a cover to not have any measurements for the opening. Health officials said both the UK and South African variants are present in Ontario. More than half of the residents, 66 out of 129, in a long-term home in Barrie, Ontario have died after the UK variant spread throughout that home. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

