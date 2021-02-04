International
Seven new Covid cases; person associated with positive community affairs tests
A family member of two of last week’s Covid community cases tested positive for coronavirus.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the person was tested on Jan. 27 and Feb. 1 and 2. The person was tested positive for Covid-19 on 2 February.
The new case is the mother and wife of two community cases who tested positive last Wednesday.
The risk to public health, according to Hipkins, is low as the person was already isolated – as they were a close contact of one of the already reported Auckland cases
The woman is being relocated to the quarantine facility in Auckland. She had previously been isolated at home.
Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were seven new cases – six in managed isolation.
The other case is the person related to community cases.
Bloomfield said the issue being dealt with was a good example of how the New Zealand response worked.
He said three of the border cases discovered today were caught in Day 0 testing.
He said Day 0 people may have been symptomatic on arrival and those people were sent straight to Jet Park.
In the Pullman report, Hipkins said he had not seen it yet.
The last of the guests will leave on Saturday – then the “deep cleaning” begins.
“Pullman will not be invaded after Saturday,” Hipkins said.
It will only be used after Hipkins is confident that the risk is low enough.
Vaccine
Hipkins said New Zealand had “deliberately exceeded” the Covid-19 vaccine so if there are too many, they could be sent again.
The country will have a “very active role” in delivering vaccines to the Pacific, Hipkins said.
He said as science tells the Government more about the vaccine program, it will “tune in” to it and its distribution.
The government will have 226,000 vaccines off the coast of NZ by the end of the first quarter.
Asked if the athletes would get kicked in front of everyone else, ahead of the Olympics, Hipkins said it was quite possible that they would still be caught in nationwide vaccines.
If not, he said the NZ Olympians could be pushed forward in line.
Regarding the death in MIQ, Hipkins confirmed that he was non-Covid but did not know what the cause of death was.
This morning, it was confirmed that one person had died at the Crowne Plaza isolation center managed at around 7.30pm last night.
A Health Ministry spokesman confirmed the death was not Covid-19.
The person is understood to have arrived in New Zealand from Vanuatu.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time,” the spokesman said.
This is the second death in MIQ within two months.
In late December, Reverend Samata Iusitini Leiloa died at the Millennium Hotel in central Auckland.
