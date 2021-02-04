Scott Morrison announces 10 million increase in Pfizer COVID vaccine dosage





They advised from the outset that we build an option, subject to determination by the TGA, in our contract to purchase additional doses if the TGA would approve the use of [the Pfizer vaccine], because it is an mRNA vaccine. Loading We did it quietly behind the scenes. After TGA approved the Pfizer vaccine, we activated that option. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health reconfirmed that the publication of vaccines was on track to start at the end of February. Shortly before I joined you, I spoke with AstraZeneca Australia and Pfizer Australia, and both have reconfirmed that, at this point in time, the spread of vaccines remains in order, said the Minister of Health. Health department secretary Professor Brendan Murphy said the new purchase agreement does not change the vaccine proliferation strategy. This additional purchase gives us additional insurance and additional opportunities, he said. Professor Murphy said Australia was in a strong position with COVID-19 vaccines. We are now in the great position of making three vaccines this year – two

of them early, Pfizer and AstraZeneca – depending on TGA registration, of course, AstraZeneca – and then Novavax later, he said. All three of these vaccines have now been shown to be very effective in preventing clinical COVID disease, and especially severe COVID disease. Loading Mr Hunt said this is a position we would not have dreamed of a year ago, six months ago. Australia’s position with a case of community broadcasting today and no lives lost was in stark contrast to the rest of the world. We know the pandemic continues to rage around the world and against this background, the spread of vaccines is the next critical step in protecting Australians. Australia initially had a deal to buy 10 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, which has since proven to have an efficacy rate of around 95 per cent. As well as 20 million doses of Pfizer, Australia will receive 53.8 million doses of the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. 50 million of them will be produced by CSL in Melbourne. Australia is also buying 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine. Both of those vaccines were provided in previous purchase agreements. More to come Start your day informed Our Morning Edition newsletter is a curated guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights. Subscribe to Sydney Morning HeraldNewsletter here, Moshas here, Times Brisbane here, and SOTs here. Rachel Clun is a federal political reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, covering health. Most viewed in politics Loading

