After seven years, Brazil closes Car Wash’s anti-corruption squad





Photograph Photograph: Demonstrators take part in a motorcade in support of the Lava Jato (Car Wash) corruption probe in front of the Attorney General’s office in Brasilia, Brazil September 6, 2020. REUTERS / Adriano Machado BRAZIL (Reuters) – Brazil’s Car Wash anti-corruption unit has officially closed, ending an era for a team of prosecutors who helped send dozens of Latin American political and business leaders to prison, including several former presidents. The task force, which stemmed from a routine money laundering probe into a car wash in Brasilia, ceased to exist on Monday, although its dissolution was not announced until Wednesday by the federal prosecutor’s office (MPF). Some of its prosecutors will be transferred to the MPF organized crime unit, where they will continue their work, the agency said in a statement. The Car Wash team began its work in 2014, focusing on grafting contracting at state-owned oil company Petrobras, although its scope expanded rapidly. Former presidents and key companies across Latin America, thought for years to be untouchable, were implicated in widespread corruption schemes uncovered by investigators. Among the prominent figures sent to prison for the investigation were prominent former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Outside Brazil, former presidents in Peru, El Salvador and Panama were also jailed as a result of investigations launched by the task force. Major international companies, such as Maersk and Glencore, have also come under the microscope of investigators. But many leftists had become wary of the investigation, in part because of Lula’s imprisonment, as a series of conversations uncovered in 2019 raised questions about whether investigators were cutting corners to secure prosecutions. Corruption probes on members of the family of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro have made some conservatives skeptical of efforts to fight corruption as well. This had left Car Wash’s future in doubt, even though her work remained popular in Brazil. In September, Brazilian Attorney General Augusto Aras extended the task force’s mandate until January 31, but did not say whether he would renew it. According to its own data, the Car Wash task force was responsible for 295 arrests, 278 convictions and 4.3 billion reais ($ 803 million) in ill-returned profits returning to the Brazilian state during its nearly seven years of operation. Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brazil and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Edited by Peter Cooney

