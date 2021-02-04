Man dies at isolated isolation center in Auckland Crowne Plaza





Ryan Anderson / Stuff The incident happened at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland on Thursday evening.

A man has died at Aucklands Crowne Plaza, managed isolation facility, in a non-Covid medical incident. The man had arrived in New Zealand just hours earlier. A Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) spokesman confirmed that an ambulance was called to the hotel in Albert St around 7.30pm on Wednesday to attend the fatal medical incident. Ryan Anderson / Stuff Aviation Security Staff at Crowne Plaza, used to isolate arrivals. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased in this difficult time. READ MORE:

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins spoke briefly about the incident during a news conference Thursday. He said the man who died had come to New Zealand as a seasonal worker. It’s a tragedy for that person and their families, Hipkins said. He could not say what caused the man’s death, only that it was related to non-Covid. Brigade Jim Bliss, head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said the 44-year-old had arrived Wednesday afternoon from Vanuatu. Tom Lee / Stuff Brigade Jim Bliss says support is being provided to everyone at the facility. (Photo file) Staff on site did their best to help the husband, a recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme worker, while St John Ambulance was on the road. Ambulance officers arrived around 7:30 p.m. but were unable to save him. The husband’s death has been referred to forensics and his relative has been notified, Bliss said. Assistance is being provided to all those at the facility, including 155 other RSE workers who arrived in New Zealand with her husband yesterday. Items co-nz The medical incident occurred at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland on Thursday evening. We are doing everything we can to help these RSE workers who are in their first day of 14 in managed isolation and who will no doubt find this very boring. Our thoughts are with them and his family. The on-site staff at Crowne Plaza is offering support to anyone looking for it. The five-star Crowne Plaza is one of a number of isolated devices administered in the Aucklands for people entering the country from across the sea. RYAN ANDERSON / STUFF Brigadier Jim Bliss, head of MIQ, speaks with Stuff. It is not the first time that emergency services are called to the MIQ structure. In July, a 32-year-old man allegedly escaped Crowne Plaza after claiming to be a worker. After leaving the isolation center, the man, who had arrived from Brisbane, was pursued down the block by the Aviation Security, Defense Force and police before being handcuffed. He was charged in August with intentional failure under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by failing to stay in his isolated managed institution.

