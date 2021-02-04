Turkish president says ‘there is no such thing as LGBT’ and calls protesting students ‘terrorists’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday denounced the LGBTQI + movement as incompatible with the country’s values ​​and compared the protesting students to “terrorists”, while a month of youth-led rallies shook his rule.

More than 300 students and their supporters were arrested in Istanbul and the capital Ankara in an increasingly violent and politically charged brawl with police this week.

The protests first began after Mr Erdogan appointed party loyalist Melih Bulu as head of Istanbul’s elite Bogazici University earlier this year.

The meeting created a stir because students saw it as part of Mr Erdogan’s broader effort to focus control over most aspects of Turks’ daily lives.

Mr Erdogan struck on Wednesday in one of his hottest attacks to date against a movement that threatens to grow into a serious challenge to his 18 years in power.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling party through a remote link from Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 AP

“Are you students or terrorists who dare to raid the rector’s room?” Mr Erdogan sought in a television video links to his party loyalists.

“This country will not be a place dominated by terrorists. We will never allow that.”

The student demonstrations echoed the 2013 protests that came out against plans to demolish an Istanbul park before spreading nationally and presenting the first major political dilemma for Mr.

US Punishment

The dispute over the rector intensified after protesters hung a poster near his office depicting the holiest site of Islam covered with LGBTQI + images last week.

Mr Erdogan on Monday distanced his party supporters from what he called the “LGBT youth” protest movement.

He doubled those attacks on Wednesday.

“LGBT, there is no such thing,” he said bitterly. “This country is … moral and will move towards the future with these values.”

The comments appear to be undermining Mr Erdogan’s efforts to establish a relationship with President Joe Biden’s new and potentially hostile administration.

The US State Department quickly condemned Mr Erdogan’s “rhetoric” as unacceptable.

“We are concerned about the bans on students and other demonstrators and strongly condemn the anti-LGBTQIA rhetoric surrounding the demonstrations,” said State Department spokeswoman Ned Price.

‘No thought on resigning’

Erdogan’s comments came a day after police opened tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds of more than 1,000 in Istanbul and several hundred in Ankara.

Police reported making more than 170 arrests.

The student cause has been chosen by several unions and rights groups, as well as a popular social media campaign that avoids predominantly pro-government media.

Mr. Erdogan himself pointed out the similarities between these protests and those that erupted in 2013 in support of Gezi Park.

“This country will never experience another Gezi event,” Erdogan vowed.

Thousands riot police use rubber bullets, tear gas and batons on Tuesday ABACA

Erdogan’s ultra-nationalist coalition ally Devlet Bahceli called the protesters “poisonous snakes whose heads must be crushed”.

And the rector at the heart of the protests vowed to maintain his stance and not give in to demands to resign.

“I never think about resigning,” he told Mr. Bulu of the daily HaberTurk. “I initially predicted that this crisis would end within six months and it would be so.”

The LGBTQI + movement was not initially leading the protests against the rector and Mr. Erdogan’s policies as a whole.

But the poster scandal has put him at the center of Turkish politics and has seen him increasingly attacked by senior officials.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu wrote on Twitter on Saturday that “four LGBT fanatics” had been arrested for “inciting hatred” with their poster.

Twitter hid that post and a similar one that Mr Soylu sent on Tuesday under a warning that they violated the platform’s “hateful behavior” rules.

Homosexuality has been legal throughout Turkey’s modern history, but the Pride event in Istanbul has been banned since 2016.

Bogazici University LGBTQI + Club disbanded after the incident but the rector insisted that he personally support “the rights and freedoms of LGBT individuals”.