International
Turkish president says ‘there is no such thing as LGBT’ and calls protesting students ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday denounced the LGBTQI + movement as incompatible with the country’s values and compared the protesting students to “terrorists”, while a month of youth-led rallies shook his rule.
More than 300 students and their supporters were arrested in Istanbul and the capital Ankara in an increasingly violent and politically charged brawl with police this week.
The protests first began after Mr Erdogan appointed party loyalist Melih Bulu as head of Istanbul’s elite Bogazici University earlier this year.
The meeting created a stir because students saw it as part of Mr Erdogan’s broader effort to focus control over most aspects of Turks’ daily lives.
Mr Erdogan struck on Wednesday in one of his hottest attacks to date against a movement that threatens to grow into a serious challenge to his 18 years in power.
“Are you students or terrorists who dare to raid the rector’s room?” Mr Erdogan sought in a television video links to his party loyalists.
“This country will not be a place dominated by terrorists. We will never allow that.”
The student demonstrations echoed the 2013 protests that came out against plans to demolish an Istanbul park before spreading nationally and presenting the first major political dilemma for Mr.
US Punishment
The dispute over the rector intensified after protesters hung a poster near his office depicting the holiest site of Islam covered with LGBTQI + images last week.
Mr Erdogan on Monday distanced his party supporters from what he called the “LGBT youth” protest movement.
He doubled those attacks on Wednesday.
“LGBT, there is no such thing,” he said bitterly. “This country is … moral and will move towards the future with these values.”
The comments appear to be undermining Mr Erdogan’s efforts to establish a relationship with President Joe Biden’s new and potentially hostile administration.
The US State Department quickly condemned Mr Erdogan’s “rhetoric” as unacceptable.
“We are concerned about the bans on students and other demonstrators and strongly condemn the anti-LGBTQIA rhetoric surrounding the demonstrations,” said State Department spokeswoman Ned Price.
‘No thought on resigning’
Erdogan’s comments came a day after police opened tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds of more than 1,000 in Istanbul and several hundred in Ankara.
Police reported making more than 170 arrests.
The student cause has been chosen by several unions and rights groups, as well as a popular social media campaign that avoids predominantly pro-government media.
Mr. Erdogan himself pointed out the similarities between these protests and those that erupted in 2013 in support of Gezi Park.
“This country will never experience another Gezi event,” Erdogan vowed.
Erdogan’s ultra-nationalist coalition ally Devlet Bahceli called the protesters “poisonous snakes whose heads must be crushed”.
And the rector at the heart of the protests vowed to maintain his stance and not give in to demands to resign.
“I never think about resigning,” he told Mr. Bulu of the daily HaberTurk. “I initially predicted that this crisis would end within six months and it would be so.”
The LGBTQI + movement was not initially leading the protests against the rector and Mr. Erdogan’s policies as a whole.
But the poster scandal has put him at the center of Turkish politics and has seen him increasingly attacked by senior officials.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu wrote on Twitter on Saturday that “four LGBT fanatics” had been arrested for “inciting hatred” with their poster.
Twitter hid that post and a similar one that Mr Soylu sent on Tuesday under a warning that they violated the platform’s “hateful behavior” rules.
Homosexuality has been legal throughout Turkey’s modern history, but the Pride event in Istanbul has been banned since 2016.
Bogazici University LGBTQI + Club disbanded after the incident but the rector insisted that he personally support “the rights and freedoms of LGBT individuals”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]