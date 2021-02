Bullis Juniors Enter the International Diamond Challenge 2021 for Entrepreneurship | News article

Bullis Juniors Enter the International Diamond Challenge 2021 for Entrepreneurship

Sebastian Mekhaya, Phil Delikouras and Ethan Rathmell from the 2022 Class presented Vitaplast technology start up to The Diamond Challenge, Entrepreneurship Competition in the world best rated for high school students. The Diamond Challenge was created through Horn Venture and is located at the University of Delaware. This is the second year that Bullis enters this competition. Last year, Teresa Li ’21 and Aarifah Ullah ’21 reached the semifinals with their parking app, “ParkNFind” Vitaplast helps patients with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis manage their pain by increasing blood flow and increasing their range of motion. Vitaplast is a wearable technology that can be worn all day on a painful area of ​​the body. Vitaplast utilizes vibration therapy with small motors placed in the product that minimizes joint pain. It also uses metal coils that will heat up to the patient’s desired temperature, dilate blood vessels, and inevitably increase blood flow. Electromyography records electrical activity in muscle tissue, our product will use a chip to find out how stimulated a muscle should be and use electrodes to ensure the proper level of therapy. The scientific concept includes neuroplasticity, which connects the nervous system and its responses to external stimuli; with the use of Of Vitaplast therapies, patients can better manage pain, aid in nerve rehabilitation, or increase their range of motion. Beginners are currently developing a glove to target the joints in the hands of arthritis patients. The Bullis Entrepreneurship Signing Program encourages students to enter outdoor competitions to hone their skills and showcase their talents on a larger stage. Teams receive mentoring and support from faculty and staff during the process. We want Vitaplast team success and can’t wait to see the development and flourishing of their beginners.







