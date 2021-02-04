Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP MPs complaints against Amit Shah





Image Source: PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy A team of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and filed a series of complaints ranging from alleged violations against democratic institutions, capital grievances, corruption and others against the Andhra government. Pradesh led by YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Attack on the media, attack on the courts, attack on the judges, attack on the opposition. We said all this. Attack on the election commissioner. All these are democratic institutions,” said TDP MP Jayadev Galla after submitting the complaints to the Minister of Interior. Since coming to power, Galla has said that Congress Party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSRCP) has allegedly violated the Constitution and is determined to destroy the four pillars of democracy, the legislature, the executive, the judiciary and the media. “We have informed him (Amit Shah) and presented a representation on law and order, the escalation of attacks on religious sites, harassment of victims and opposition party leaders by raising illegal issues, rampant corruption and the involvement of the YSRCP in fraud. different in the state., “said the deputy. He said Shah listened to them patiently and asked for clarifications and assured them that he would review the alleged cases listed in the representation for appropriate action. The TDP team also briefed Shah on the alleged temple attacks and highlighted about Pastor Praveen Chakravarthy’s 7-year-old video. Deputies told the Interior Minister that the plan of the three capitals is allegedly a model to destroy Amaravati which they called a national asset. The TDP team claimed that corruption has spread widely in the state in the form of suspected illegal mining and sale of sand, allocations favoring a company in which the prime minister’s wife holds shares, and more. Opposition leaders claimed that Andhra Pradesh’s government had failed in its administration and continued to govern, including allegedly losing investor confidence. “Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh as of September 2020 was indicted in more than 30 cases. About 11 cases have been registered by the CBI. He is also charged in six cases filed by ED. Currently, the CM is on bail.” , the deputies mentioned in a note handed to the Shah. Against this background, Parliamentarians called on the Central Government to intervene and restore the functioning of the Constitution and its machinery in the southern state. “Further, it is also vital to conduct an investigation into the various irregularities carried out by the state government to plunder public money. Your timely intervention will root trust,” the deputies claimed in their lawsuit against the Shah. READ ALSO | Chandrababu Naidu dares Jagan Mohan to hold referendum on three capitals plan Latest News of India







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos