BBC Global News can view the subscriber model

The BBC has suggested it may look into launching a subscription model for its global news services after seeing other news providers try it with considerable success.

BBC Global News, which provides international English-language news services abroad through the BBC World News channel and BBC.com, has generated annual revenue of around 115 million for the last five years.

But its financial model, based on advertising sales and licensing of other media companies offering its channel to their subscribers, is under pressure due to changes in the way people access the news and declining pressure on revenue. global advertising, said the broadcaster.

Major powers such as Russia and China, which invest in English-language news, have also tightened the BBC’s reach.

In addition the BBC said the Covid-19 pandemic had a dramatic impact on its ability to generate revenue for its global news service despite demand being higher than ever before, a challenge facing many providers. online news amid a slowdown in advertising and blocking coronavirus keywords – related stories.

In a financial report published on Wednesday, the BBC said it therefore expects to see a significant impact on Global News revenue in fiscal year 2020/21 and beyond.

But he added: At the same time, some news providers have begun to have significant success through a direct customer subscription model.

We will continue to explore how LNL can work better in the marketplace to ensure long-term commercial success in the face of current global news market challenges.

[Read more:Strong subscription growth softens Covid-19 advertising blow for UK publishers]

Many UK news publishers have seen the increase in subscriptions mitigate the blow from the fall of Covid-19 advertising last year as consumers increasingly witness to paying for trusted brands.

BBC Global News faced a significant challenge to stay profitable even before the Covid-19 hit and was told to cut costs by 12 million a year by the National Audit Office in 2018.

But audience demand remains high, with the BBC World News channel growing by 12% year-on-year to reach 112 million people per week in 2020 while the brand reached 45 million people per week on BBC.com and social media, with 6.8%.

A transformation program is currently underway at BBC News to make 80 million savings by 2021/22 and free up more resources for a digital news strategy.

Changes in the process include moving to a “history-driven” model of

journalism instead of various programs operating in silos and duplicating.

A minimum of 800 roles, mostly in editorial, are in the process of being cut by BBC News and BBC England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The BBC has generally warned that it may need to make tough choices affecting its programs and services if it is forced to continue tightening its belt.

The Value for Audience report found that the broadcaster has seen a 30% real-time reduction in its revenue over the past decade, in part due to a five-year freeze on license fee increases introduced in 2010.

Meanwhile it has been forced to fund more things, including taking over funding for the World Service and Welsh-language S4C television broadcasters, both of which were previously funded by the central government.

The BBC savings program is in the process of providing savings of 951 million by the end of March next year, the report said.

The corporation said so far it had managed to fund the cuts by becoming more efficient, but added that this could be difficult to move forward.

However, given the BBC’s last ten years of work to deliver significant gains in productivity, the report identifies that further savings will include tough choices that will affect programs and service, a statement from the broadcaster said.

The report added: As evidenced in this report, additional savings through productivity gains are becoming increasingly difficult and field savings are now the predominant form of savings for the BBC.

In order for the BBC to fulfill its public service commitments, support the creative industries and continue to invest in high quality, world-class, distinctive content for UK audiences, it will have to do more with less income to spend on programs and services.

A National Audit Office report last week noted that BBC license fee revenues had dropped to 3.5 billion in 2019/20 – down 310 million over three years due to the government’s decision to make the corporation cover the cost of free TV licenses for over 75 years.

However the report noted that the overall impact of Covid-19 had been less serious than expected.

The BBC had expected to make savings of 125 million a year to offset the impact of the pandemic. However, in October 2020 the BBC predicted that

License fee revenues would be 132 million higher in 2020-21 than they had expected in April 2020 when they initially predicted the impact of Covid-19.

Additional reporting by PA Media

[Read more: How magazine publishers are turning subscriptions into membership programmes post-Covid]