Second FIR Against Sharjeel Usmani for Elgar Parishad Speech, This Time with Sedition Charges





New Delhi:Days after Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani was accused of inciting hostility between different groups in a FIR set up in Pune, another FIR was registered against Usmani in Lucknow, this time including riot charges. BIRN Lucknow, according to Indian Express, is also against Usman’s speech at the 2021 Elgar Parishad event and based on the complaint of an Anuraj Singh, who says he saw the speech online. According to Singh, Usmani is propagating hatred against Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow FIR is registered under IPC sections 124 A (insurrection), 153 A (incitement to enmity between different groups), 295 A (intentional and malicious acts intended to infuriate religious sentiments), 298 (intentional utterance of words intentionally hurting religious feelings) along with parts of the IT Act. On Tuesday, an FIR was set up against Usmani in Pune after the BJP opposition in Maharashtra accused him of damaging religious sentiments and a BJP member, Pradip Gavade, filed a police complaint. The riot charges were not part of this FIR. While the issue may have been raised after BJP went after Usman’s speech, the state government also seems to have invested in the case against Usman. Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday that Usman would be arrested “no matter where he is”. Deshmukh, in a tweet, said, “Police have been investigating video clips of the Elgar event held on 30 in Pune & a case has been filed against Sharjeel Usmani for his insulting remarks. He is not currently in MH (Maharashtra) but we will to arrest him from any country, be it Bihar, UP, Gujarat or somewhere else. ” The FP of the UP Police includes charges of insurrection even though the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that the insurrection consists of written or spoken words which have the effect of bringing contempt or resentment or the idea of ​​overthrowing the government by violent means. In Kedar Nath Singh v State of Bihar, the roof court said that if the comments, however strongly formulated, do not tend to incite violence, they cannot be treated as insurgency. The court also ruled inBalwant Singh v State of Punjabthat raising pro-Khalistan slogans could not constitute an uprising as it provoked no response from other members of the community. The Twenty-first Law Commission, in a working letter, also noted that criticism of the government does not constitute unrest and that people have the right to express dissent and criticize the government. He said a higher threshold should be set to prosecute people for the insurgency law. The uprising as an act of attempt to destabilize the government should be called only in cases where there is a real threat or the actual use of violent means to overthrow the democratically elected government, the report said. (With PTI entries)







