Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh experience scattered rain and storm | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India Weather forecast across the country for 5 days Continued western disturbance, after bringing rain and storm across the Punjab plains, will advance into the Gangetic Plains on Friday, leaving high humidity behind. The dense fog and low visibility resulting are likely over the Punjab areas on Friday morning. Prior to Saturday’s delivery, the disturbance will produce isolated snow and a chance for storms in Northeast India. Meanwhile, the forecast of the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) adds that this system will cause light rain / snow spread fairly widespread to moderate with isolated storms, lightning and hail over Himachal Pradesh on February 4 and over Uttarakhand at 4- February 5. Isolated storms and lightning are also very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Thursday, February 4th. Further, the interaction between this western disturbance and the lower level southeast of the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause light to moderate thunderstorms, along with isolated lightning and hail as far as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan , northwest Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on February 4, and above Madhya Pradesh East and Chhattisgarh north on February 5. Other areas are likely to experience dry conditions during this forecast period. As northwesterly winds gradually become visible throughout the northern plains and central highlands, temperatures at both maximum and minimum in the region will drop towards this weekend. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next 24 hours, after which a 4-6C drop is likely over Northwest India from the morning of Saturday, February 6th. Forecast of 3-day rainfall across India from Thursday to Saturday. (TWC Meeting Team) 2-Day Regional Forecast Thursday Snow / rain and widespread thunderstorms are possible over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Scattered rain and storms are forecast over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Snow / rain and isolated storms are expected over Jammu & Kashmir.

Isolated snow / rain is possible over Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated rain is on the cards over northern Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Friday Scattered snow / rain and thunderstorms are likely over Uttarakhand.

Snow / rain and isolated storms are forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected over Uttar Pradesh.

Isolated rain is possible over Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Dense fog is likely in isolated locations throughout North India. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

