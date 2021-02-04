South Korean PM orders change in COVID-19 social distance rules





Photo Photo: South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, January 28, 2021. REUTERS / Heo Ran SEULL (Reuters) – South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday ordered a change in social distance guidelines in a bid to gain greater public support for efforts to stop the local transmission of the new coronavirus. The country’s five-tier social distance system has faced a public backlash for imposing unfair restrictions and banning access to specific businesses, including banning restaurants closed after 9 p.m. Instead of presenting the guidelines unilaterally, we should make virus prevention rules together with the public, Chung said at an in-house meeting Thursday. Separately, health authorities warned on Thursday that a large fourth wave of infections caused by the most contagious variants of the British and South African coronavirus could not be ruled out. There have been 39 confirmed cases of those variants. While South Korea had initial success in keeping the virus free of drastic blockages, a growing approach to social distance and stricter guidelines were criticized for leaving it trying to contain a third wave of broadcasts. At the same time, however, hundreds of restaurant and cafe owners across the country complained about the impact of the bans on their businesses. Owners of gyms damaged by the restrictions reopened in protest against strict social distance rules, ahead of the recent lifting of the ban. South Korea has one of the highest percentages of self-employed people in the world, about 25% of the labor market, making it particularly vulnerable to declines. Authorities on Sunday extended by two weeks a request to observe social distance, seeking vigilance before the Lunar New Year holiday, when tens of millions of Koreans typically travel across the country. The holiday begins on February 11th. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 7 new deaths and 451 new cases as of Wednesday, for a total of 1,448 deaths and a total of 79,762 cases. Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Edited by Jack Kim and Richard Pullin

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos