International
Myanmar files objections to Rohingya genocide issue Crimes Against Humanity News
The census, taken two weeks before the military staged a coup and stopped the country’s civilian leaders, is likely to delay proceedings by at least a year.
Myanmar has been accused of trying to postpone court proceedings after the country appeared last month filed preliminary objections to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over genocide allegations about its treatment of the predominantly Muslim Rohingya.
The issue was brought from the Gambia in 2019 after a brutal military coup in the western state of Rakhine in 2017 forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee across the border to neighboring Bangladesh.
On January 20, 2021, the Republic of Myanmar filed preliminary objections to the Court’s jurisdiction and the admissibility of the Application, the ICJ said in a registration signed by Court President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf and dated January 28.
The census did not provide details on the nature of the objections, but legal experts say they are likely to include whether the court has jurisdiction to hear the case and whether the Gambia has the appropriate stance to file the lawsuit.
Aung San Suu Kyi, the former Myanmar civilian leader, raised similar issues during preliminary hearings in December 2019 when she traveled to The Hague to defend her countries’ treatment of a minority group that has been described as among the most persecuted in the world.
The Gambia has until May 20 to respond and the court will consider the issues raised.
These objections will fail and are nothing more than a belated tactic, wrote Mark Farmaner, director of the Burma Campaign UK, on Twitter, urging the British government to intervene.
NEWS: by order of January 28, 2021, # ICJ fixed 20 May 2021 as the deadline within which the Gambia may submit a written statement of its observations and submissions on the preliminary objections raised in the matter #Gambia v. #Mianmar https://t.co/K4Vm29OO28 pic.twitter.com/FUMG249fAJ
CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) February 3, 2021
The ICJ has already ordered Myanmar to do more to protect Rohingya, with about 600,000 thought to remain inside the country and Bangladesh eager for refugee return.
This coup could bring further complications, with the military orchestrating the coup once again in control and the chosen locations civilian leaders in custody.
In principle, the coup has no direct impact on the ICJ case, the international rights group Global said in a statement. For the purposes of the ICJ, it is the state of Myanmar, however constructed, that is the subject of this issue and changes in political leadership have no bearing. The coup, however, raises other questions, including whether an army-led government will continue to engage and defend the case, as well as how the Court will see compliance with the interim measures orders.
In January last year, the court told Myanmar to take interim measures to protect against further, irreparable damage to the Rohingya group’s rights under the Genocide Convention and ordered the country to report on the situation every six months.
These submissions have not been made public, but the last report was filed in November 2020 and the next one will be expected in May.
During the preliminary hearings, Myanmar asked if the Gambia had the right to raise the issue because it was not specifically affected by the alleged genocide and had brought the issue not on its behalf but as a representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
A provision of the Genocide Convention allows states to raise a case against another party for a violation, even if they themselves are not directly affected by the reflection of the extreme gravity of the crime. Only states have stayed in the ICJ under the genocide convention.
