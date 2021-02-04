



The Law Society of England and Wales is calling on the UK government to protect landlords from the costs of making their homes safe from potentially deadly clothing. Homeowners have almost no recourse at their disposal as, due to an ancient wonder of English law, buyers of defective homes cannot recoup the cost of repairing them by the councils or building inspectors who gave the approval they to be occupied. President of the Justice Society, David Greene. Many properties built over the past twenty years are potentially dangerous as a result of unclear building regulations, poor construction practices, defective materials, and inadequate enforcement of rules. Escort attorneys complete the purchase of new homes only after a building inspection inspector has issued a certificate of completion for the property and an accompanying note has been issued for the new building warranty provision. When there are dangerous defects due to inadequate construction and / or inadequate enforcement regulations, and rehabilitation costs are not covered by warranty insurance, costs should not be allowed to fall on long tenants. The UK government should support tenants who have faced significant and unavoidable costs through no fault of their own and who have no realistic recourse. In other circumstances, when the responsibility for the defects rests solely with the developers, suppliers of materials or contractors of the buildings, the UK government should find a way to ease the financial burden on homeowners, for example securing funds in advance so that the buildings become safe and then seeking recourse against those responsible at a later stage. The Justice Association is recommending that: The UK Government conducts a comprehensive assessment of the expected cost of rehabilitating buildings with unsafe clothing to make them safe. Once the full cost is determined, the government must act to ensure that the costs to be borne by tall tenants are kept to a minimum, and ideally zero.

When long-term tenants face unavoidable costs as a result of failures with the Building Control Regime, these landlords should be entitled to government support to ensure that they do not have to pay the price for a system that does not protects them. David Greene added: Our members are reporting that the lack of a future solution to this issue is causing sales and purchases to stagnate, which could cause significant market disruption and have impacts on consumers and the wider economy. We would welcome the opportunity to work with the UK government to identify and implement solutions for tall tenants.

