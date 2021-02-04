Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events





Photograph Photograph: A Kuwaiti passenger carrying his luggage walks by police and civil aviation personnel upon his arrival from Amman at Kuwait Airport following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 21, 2020. REUTERS / Stephanie McGehee KUWAIT (Reuters) – Kuwait said on Wednesday it would suspend entry for non-nationals for two weeks from February 7 following a rise in coronavirus cases as neighboring Saudi Arabia suspended entertainment activities and dinner services at restaurants. The Kuwaiti Cabinet, in a statement, said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers will be exempted from the entry ban and that anyone arriving in the country will have to quarantine . He ordered the closure of gyms and salons and urged other commercial businesses to cease operations at 8:00 p.m., with the exception of pharmacies, supermarkets and other grocery stores. Kuwait on Wednesday registered 756 new COVID-19 cases. He had seen daily infections fall below 300 at the end of last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May. Other Gulf Arab states have also introduced new restrictions to curb a recent rise in infections in the oil-producing region. Saudi Arabia this week suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi nationals, diplomats and medical practitioners and their families. The Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement early Thursday that entertainment activities and events, as well as dinners at the restaurant, will be suspended for 10 days, open for renovation. The kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf states and the largest economy in the Arab world, recorded 306 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. She saw daily infections fall from a peak of over 4,000 in June to fall below 100 in early January. The UAE, a hub of tourism and trade, has seen the rise of the largest regions with infections tripling in the past month to reach a new peak of 3,977 new cases on Wednesday. Reporting by Alaa Swilam in Cairo, Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai; Editing by Chris Reese, Jan Harvey and Lincoln Feast.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos