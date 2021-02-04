



Image Source: PTI Price Alert for LPG Cylinder: Government raises the price of cooking gas from today | Check the revised rate The center has decided to increase the LPG cylinder and the new tariffs will be applicable from today (Thursday). According to an announcement issued by oil firms, this time, the price of LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 25 per unit. The government has also increased commercial cylinder prices by Rs 184 per unit. The revised rate of gas cylinders will be effective from today ie February 4, 2021. Now, a user of LPG gas cylinders in New Delhi will have to pay 719 Rs instead of 694. Now, the price of LPG in Lucknow has become 757 Rs from 732 Rs, the price of LPG in Noida will become Rs 717 instead of Rs 692. The commercial price of the LPG cylinder (19 kg) will now cost 1349 Rs instead of 1533 Rs. Following this increase in the price of LPG, LPG gas in Kolkata will cost Rs 745.50 while the price of LPG cylinder in Mumbai has become Rs 719 while the price of LPG gas in Chennai has now become Rs 735 per cylinder. The price of LPG in Bengaluru is made Rs 722, the price of LPG in Chandigarh will be Rs 728.50 while the users of gas cylinders in Hyderabad will have to pay Rs 771.50 for the price of LPG cylinder. The price of LPG in Gurgaon is Rs 728, while in Jaipur it will be Rs 723. Patna residents will have to pay Rs 792.50 for the price of a single LPG gas cylinder. Price of LPG in Indian Metro Cities The city February 2021 January 2021 New Delhi 719.00 694.00 Kolkata 745.50 720.50 Mumbai 719.00 694.00 Chennai 735.00 710.00 Gurgaon 728.00 703.00 Noida 717.00 692.00 Bangalore 722.00 697.00 Bhubaneswar 745.50 720.50 Chandigarh 728.50 703.50 Hyderabad 771.50 746.50 Xhaipur 723.00 698.00 Lucknow 757.00 732.00 Patna 792.50 792.50 Trivandrum 728.50 703.50 In December 2020, oil companies had doubled LPG prices and in January 2021, they kept the LPG price unchanged. So in February 2021, oil companies were expected to raise LPG prices. Indian Oil is the largest fuel retailer in the country, supplying LPG. Fuel retailers review the prices of LPG cylinders every month. Fuel retailers sell LPG cylinders at market price but the government subsidizes 12 cylinders each household per year by providing direct subsidy. Read also:Bharti Airtel posts Rs 854 kr profit after six quarters of fair loss Latest business news







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos