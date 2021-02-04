‘Not like every time:’ The victims of the Beirut bombing want the truth





BEIRUT (AP) – Days after a massive explosion erupted in the port of Beirut and disfigured the Lebanese capital, family members of some of the 211 people killed in the blast called for an international investigation.

It was a swift vote of no confidence in the authorities’ ability to investigate one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and one of the nation’s most traumatic experiences.

Skepticism was justified. Lebanon, a country perpetrated by political violence and killings, has a history of unfinished persecution and buried secrets. Six months after the August 4 eruption, the internal investigation has been virtually halted by the same political and confessional rivalries that thwarted past attempts to uncover the truth in major crimes. What began as an investigation into how nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer ingredient, was stored in Beirut for years, with the knowledge of politicians and security agencies taking a turn, turning it into a network with turbulent interests of international business in the explosives trade and global transport. Government officials opposed an international investigation and appointed former military tribunal judge Fadi Sawwan to investigate. He has focused mainly on the government’s inability amid public anger over a corrupt political class blamed for Lebanon’s slide into poverty and upheaval. In a rare move, Sawwan accused two former ministers and the current prime minister of negligence, causing a setback. The prime minister declined to be questioned, calling it “diabolical” to single him out on charges. The ministers challenged the judge and asked Lebanon’s highest court to replace him in a move that made the investigation halt as of December 17th. The interior minister said he would not ask security forces to carry out arrest warrants aimed at political figures. In early January, the Court of Cassation ruled that Sawwan could resume his investigation while considering calls to replace him, keeping the possibility hanging over the probe. However Sawwan has not resumed work, raising concerns among the victims’ families that he may have given up the pressure. Dozens of family members gathered outside his home Monday, calling on him to resume the investigation. “We want to know if they are not allowing it,” said Kayan Tleis, whose 40-year-old brother was killed in the blast, referring to politicians. “It doesn’t have to be like every time.” Lebanon’s sectarian-based political factions have had a power stalemate in the country for decades and have divided posts across the state among themselves. Although rivals, they have a common interest in preventing liability. Structural problems undermine the judiciary. The government and the president appoint judges, allowing political factions to install loyalists as rewards. Prosecutors stumble, not allowing cases to reach the courts. The government also has considerable influence over the five-member Judicial Council, a special court where it refers security and political crimes. The decisions of judges appointed by the government cannot be appealed. Human Rights Watch said the Sawwan appointment process was unclear and the investigation itself, so far secret, has been marred by political interference. Two judges appointed by Justice Minister Sawwan were rejected without explanation by the government-designated body responsible for approving the selection. At least 25 people have been held since August under the jurisdiction of the investigating judge of unrestricted detention. He asked them only once, according to HRW. Most are port staff, including the head of the port authority, a security officer and a maintenance engineer, and all face the same litigation, regardless of their position, said Aya Majzoub, HRW researcher in Lebanon. Senior leaders of political factions have publicly questioned the course of Sawwan’s investigation or hinted that he may be covering up for their rivals. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah questioned Sawwan’s focus on domestic negligence. He urged her to share reports from the military, security and foreign agencies. “Was there anything military in the harbor that led to this explosion?” Why not tell people the truth? “Hezbollah has denied allegations that it has stored explosives in the port,” Nasrallah said. A rival of Hezbollah, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, pointed to the Syrian government, suggesting that it import explosives through Lebanon because its ports were on the line of fire at the height of Syria’s 2013 civil war. “There can be no investigation as long as the judiciary is not independent of Syrian custody or of the (president) people or Syrian allies,” Jumblatt told Sky News Arabia. Some describe the 60-year-old Sawwan as “brave”, even “suicidal” for taking the post that could endanger his career or life. Throughout Lebanon’s history, judges have been threatened, intimidated and even killed. Gunmen sprayed four judges with bullets in court in 1999, killing them on the spot during a murder and drug trafficking trial. In 1977, a judge investigating the murder of a Druze leader was abducted in his car and his house was hit by a moving grenade. The assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005 sparked a rare international investigation. Syria, whose forces invaded Lebanon at the time, was considered the prime suspect. The local investigation was excluded from charges of political interference. World powers, whose pressure forced Syrian troops to withdraw, backed a parallel UN fact-finding mission and a special tribunal. After a lengthy, 15-year trial, the Special Tribunal in The Hague convicted only one of the four defendants, all Hezbollah operatives, without any explanation as to who was ultimately behind the killing, much to their disappointment. That court also cost millions of dollars, money that Lebanon – breaking and struggling with a historic economic crisis – does not have. Youssef Diab, a Lebanese journalist covering the courts, said Lebanon has no resources or technical capacity to handle an investigation into the blast site. “This is much more serious than the murder of Rafik Hariri. One city was destroyed, (211) died, 6,000 injured and many people have not yet returned home. “This is a great crime,” he said. The FBI and French investigators are conducting a forensic investigation into the blast, but their findings remain closed. Majzoub, of Human Rights Watch, said a UN fact-finding mission was needed. “We can not base our hope and faith on a broken system that has proven too resilient. We cannot expect the people themselves who are involved in these and other major crimes in Lebanon to lead the reform. “ In a research report, Lebanese document producer Feras Hatoum revealed that the company that bought ammonium nitrate may have links through shell companies to two Syrian businessmen under U.S. sanctions for their links to President Bashar Assad. One of them was sanctioned in 2015 for his alleged role in providing explosives to Assad forces. “You need authorities to investigate,” Hatoum told the Associated Press. Sawwan has not yet reached out to him, but Youssef Lahoud, a lawyer representing the victims’ families, said they would include Hatoum’s findings in their case. Lahoud said Sawwan has only two clerks and two practicing judges to assist him. Former state prosecutor Hatem Madi, who investigated political violence before retiring in 2013, said many reasons could have prompted Sawwan to stop the investigation: crossing a red line, receiving threats or pressure, or for he feared the consequences of his findings. “Most of the big issues have been stopped because of the State,” Madi said.

