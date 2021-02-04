The Perth Hills fire emergency claims more homes as the blaze continues to burn out of control

The number of properties known to have been lost in a massive bush fire burning northeast of Perth has risen to 81.

Main points: Firefighters have managed to save the property under threat Shady Hills

Firefighters have managed to save the property under threat Shady Hills But the perimeter of the mass flame has increased to 136 kilometers

But the perimeter of the mass flame has increased to 136 kilometers Emergency funding has been announced for affected homeowners

Announcing the news at a news conference, WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan said the devastation from the fire, now in its fourth day, was “almost too much to understand”.

Mr McGowan said there had been some good news, with the Shady Hills fortune being under threat of being overnight rescued but that it had been a “gloomy two days”.

He said the fact that the Shady Hills fortune had been preserved was a “truly extraordinary achievement given the ferocity of the fire”.

Damage assessment teams have confirmed that the number of homes lost is greater than previously thought. (News ABC)

But the prime minister said the fire threat was not over and firefighters will continue to face unstable conditions today.

Latest updates For up-to-date information on the Perth Hills fire, check the status on the ABC Emergency.

An emergency fire warning will remain in place over a wide area, with life and homes under threat and strong westerly winds expected to continue throughout the day.

The emergency alert includes parts of Aveley, Bailup, Baskerville, Belhus, Brigadoon, Bullsbrook, Ellenbrook, Gidgegannup, Henley Brook, Millendon, The Vines, Upper Swan, Walyunga National Park, Wooroloo and Wundowie, on the shores of Charinging and Ning, and Swan City.

More than 10,400 acres of land have been burned and the perimeter of the blaze has grown to 136 kilometers, with hundreds of homes evacuated.

Emergency funding for victims

The prime minister announced that the State Government would provide emergency funding of $ 4,000 for those whose homes had been destroyed and $ 2,000 for those whose homes had been damaged.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 2 minutes 2 seconds 2 m 2 s The prime minister says the fire emergency is not over, with lives and homes still under threat.

“A lot of Western Australians are hurting now,” Mr McGowan said.

“We are all thinking about those who have lost their homes, in some cases their livelihoods, or have had serious damage to their property.

“All Western Australians are thinking about them at this time. We are all with you.

“We will go through this together.”

The general fire warning area extends to the entire north-eastern outskirts of Perth. (Supplied: DFES)

The house ‘evaporated’ from the wall of flames

A Gidgegannup resident, who did not want to be named, said his bushy house had been “evaporated” by a large wall of flames and a charcoal storm.

He had planned to stay and protect his property using his trailer and his 900-liter pump, but decided to evacuate when he realized the ferocity of the fire.

He said he believed if he had stayed, he would have had zero chances of surviving.

After evacuating his home, the man saw from a distance that live footage on his security cameras showed the fire approaching in the middle of the night.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 22 seconds 1 m 22 s CCTV footage shows a wildfire hitting a farm in Gidgegannup.

The flames turned the darkness into bright light as the trees exploded and the embers swirled around his house.

He had cut down trees around his house and built fires, but said it did nothing to stop the fire.

He said his house was completely destroyed and he lost everything, including chickens and ducks in six pencils he had built just months ago.

Water bombers back in the air

The winds were so strong earlier today that fixed-wing water bombs had to be grounded, but air support has now resumed.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) Commissioner Darren Klemm said three large aircraft carriers were laying retardant lines in front of the north wing of the fire.

“It simply came to our notice then [Shady Hills] area now this is causing us some problems while we are staying here today, “he said.

What to do if fire threatens ABC Emergency has received advice from official agencies on how to plan a fire, including preparing a survival kit. Read more

Mr Klemm said some residents will be escorted to their properties today.

“We are working with the local governments of Mundaring and Swan to provide that notice to people who are in Swan City. We are seeking to provide access to the fire site east of Toodyay Road,” he said.

“Western Power has already started there this morning, working to replace the poles and get electricity.

“We will seek to accompany some of those homeowners, people who have lost their homes, through that special place later this afternoon.”

No more robbery: the police

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said there were no further reports of thefts or robberies, as items were allegedly stolen from two evacuated homes in Averley and Red Hill earlier in the week.

The commissioner also reiterated his support for those affected by the fires, including members of the police force.

A satellite image captured yesterday shows smoke from the bush fire over a massive area. (Supplied: Planet Labs Inc.)

“I also reinforce my sincere condolences and thoughts to all those people who have lost their homes,” he said.

“I know some of my police officers have also touched their properties.

“We will continue to actively support and patrol.”

Rain forecast for the weekend

Weather conditions continue to be harsh, but firefighters hope the rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday may bring some rest.

“Everyone can see outside how strong the wind is and that is the challenge for today and tonight and tomorrow,” said Commissioner Klemm.

“There are still some ways to go with this fire.

“I would like to get a little closer on the weekend to be safer about the quantum of that rain.

“Five milliliters will not necessarily do much for us, but 20 or 30 milliliters during those two days would be fantastic.”