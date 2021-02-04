Update: Court asks EFCC to arrest MD ExxonMobil Nigeria for alleged fraud





The FCT Administration Task Force for the Implementation of the Covid-19 Protocols on Wednesday stopped the Nigeria Social Security Trust Fund (NSITF) staff promotion exam on breach of the Covid-19 security protocols. This follows the convergence of over 1,200 NSITF staff at the New M&M event center near the NICON Luxury Hotel, Area 11, Abuja for examination, without complying with the Health Protection Rules Act, 2021, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to in a report by Nigeria News Agency (NAN), the working group distributed NSITF staff members from the examination hall and invited Mr. Tesh Kibikiwa, Regional Director General, Abuja, who was coordinating the examinations, for further explanations. However, the invitation was resisted by some members of the NSITF union, who almost fought with one of the police officers and also threatened to destroy the equipment of the journalists covering the event. What the Chief, Media and Task Force Enlightenment is saying While informing the journalists, the Chief, Media and Lighting of the working group, Mr. Ikharo Attah, said that they had to take action after a series of complaints from NSITF staff. Attah tha, We received several calls from NSITF staff, in the last three days that they were invited for the grading examination and that the number of people coming is in the thousands. And, that they will not be able to manage the crowd, so, we should ask the management of the organization to postpone the exam. He added that the Mayor of Taskforce, FCT Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma, also had some complaints about conducting the examination, with some people showing photos and video evidence of the crowd. He revealed that when he arrived at the scene, the task force met a gigantic crowd, but the officer coordinating the exams claimed that they received approval from the Presidential Task Force at COVID-19 to conduct the exams. Going further, Attah said, We asked for evidence and he could not provide it. So, we asked them to disperse and go home, but the older person, Mr. Tesh Kibikiwa, the Regional General Manager, Abuja, had to come with us and make further explanations. But to our shock, while all the staff agreed and were very happy that the task force saved them from contracting Covid-19 due to overcrowding, some of the labor union members insisted that we not go with it. Attah said that during the process, the manager and another director climbed through the fence and fled to escape arrest and interrogation. This prompted the working group to tow one of the agency’s official vehicles and remove the license plates of others that could not be towed from the center. He said event center owners would also be invited to explain why an event of this magnitude would take place without complying with COVID-19 security protocols. What you need to know It may be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed into law the policy Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, citing the powers conferred on the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Chap. Q2 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and considering the urgent need to protect the health and well-being of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and growing number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.

The law, which is in 5 parts, includes: Restrictions on Collection, Public Places Operations, Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols, Offenses and Penalties, Enforcement and Enforcement, Interpretation and Citation.

However, the Presidency has been concerned about Nigerians reporting non-compliance with the recently adopted Covid-19 regulations.

