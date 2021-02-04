Ramesh Chennithala criticizes the Kerala government. for the arrangement of temporary staff





Going down heavily on the CPI (M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala to regulate the interim government staff ahead of the Assembly polls, Assembly Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress) will take a look at the large number of back-door appointments if the coalition comes to power in the State. Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode on Thursday, he said the practice of permanently hiring contract workers was rampant, in violation of Supreme Court orders in this regard. Also, the government’s decision to extend the validity of the Public Service Commission (PSC) ranking list for another six months was just a political ploy in the run-up to the Assembly elections. He said vacancies in government were already filled with temporary appointments and contracts, although recruitments had been made backwards, bypassing PSCs and employment exchanges. The adjustment of temporary and contract staff was done mainly for those with political leanings and influence, he claimed. The Sabarimala affair Answering questions, Mr Chennithala said the UDF would bring legislation after the Supreme Court had paved the way for women of all ages to enter the Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala two years ago. All these months, CPI (M) had been hiding on the matter and is now holding the mother in the High Court. The LDF government’s affidavit that favors the entry of women belonging to all age groups had led to the situation, he said. Has the CPI (M) changed position? Will it present new evidence? he asked. The Congress leader also accused the CPI (M) leadership of trying to polarize society along municipal lines. Both CPI (M) and BJP were on the same page and their leaders A. Vijayaraghavan, acting Secretary of State of CPI (M), spoke the same language as that of BJP State President K. Surendran. Welcoming the cabinet decision to include Nadar Christians in the list of the backward class (OBC), Mr Chennithala claimed that this was another policy undertaken in election year. However, it remains to be seen how the community would really benefit when over 65 communities are already on the OBC State list. Excluding any understanding with the Welfare Party of India for the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Mr Chennithala said the UDF would work in its electoral alliances only with coalition partners.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. Dashboard A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos